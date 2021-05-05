We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Top these lemon and white chocolate cupcakes with a swirl of white chocolate buttercream. Simply make the white chocolate buttercream from butter, icing sugar, and melted white chocolate.

These easy, delicious lemon and white chocolate cupcakes are perfect as a food gift or bake sale treat. They are also one of our favourite afternoon tea ideas. It takes just a handful of ingredients including egg, milk, and lemon zest to recreate this mouth-watering cupcake recipe at home.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

120g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

Grated zest of 1 lemon

2 large eggs, room temperature (we used Ella Valentine eggs)

200g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

125ml milk

For the white chocolate buttercream:

120g butter, softened

200g icing sugar, sifted

50g white chocolate, melted

You'll also need:

12-hole muffin tin

12 cupcake cases

Method Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cases.

Sift the flour and baking powder together in a large, clean bowl and set aside.

In a separate large, clean bowl cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, then add in the lemon zest.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add half the flour, then half the milk and fold in. Repeat with adding the remaining flour and milk, then fold in again.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases filling ¾ of the way and bake for 18 mins or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove the cupcakes from the oven and place on wire racks to cool completely.

For the white chocolate buttercream: In a large, clean bowl cream the butter, then gradually add and stir in the sugar until smooth and creamy.

Add the cooled, melted chocolate and continue creaming until fully combined.

Pipe the buttercream onto the cupcakes using a piping bag and then, garnish with lemon zest and grated white chocolate.

Top tips for making lemon and white chocolate cupcakes

Learn how to ice cupcakes with our handy guide. It covers all you need to know about piping buttercream including how to create the ice cream-style swirl on these cupcakes.

