Each soft lemon-infused sponge is topped with crisp white meringue peaks and filled with a citrus lemon curd filling.

These mouth-watering lemon meringue cupcakes take just 15-20 minutes to bake. The crisp crunch of the meringue topping and the lightness of the lemon sponge works perfectly together. This cupcake recipe is best made and served on the same day for the best flavour and texture.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

200g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

120g butter

150g caster sugar

Zest of 1 lemon, grated

2 medium eggs

60ml milk

For the filling:

3-4tbsp lemon curd

For the meringue icing:

200g caster sugar

3 medium egg whites

Zest of 1 lemon, grated

Large piping bag fitted with 12mm (½in) plain piping tube

Method Preheat the oven 180C/Gas 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cupcake cases.

Sift self-raising flour and baking powder together and set aside. Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the grated lemon zest and eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add 100g of the flour, then 60ml milk, and beat. Add the rest of the flour and beat. Spoon the batter into the cupcake cases. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until a cocktail stick inserted in the cupcakes comes out clean. Leave on a wire rack to cool.

Once cooled, use a knife to cut a circle in the center of the cupcake – make sure you don’t cut the bottom of the cupcake, however. Remove the sponge and add a teaspoon of lemon curd into each cupcake. Replace the sponge-like ‘lid’ on top of the lemon curd.

To make the meringue topping, preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Place the caster sugar in the center of a baking tray. Place in the oven for 8 minutes or until the edges of the sugar brown slightly.

Meanwhile, whisk the three egg whites together to form soft peaks. Gradually add the sugar and continue to whisk until stiff peaks. Add the grated zest and continue to whisk until fully combined.

Pipe the meringue topping onto the cupcakes using a piping bag fitted with a round tip. Use a mini blow torch to gently toast the meringue topping, taking care not to burn it.

Top tips for making lemon meringue cupcakes

If you don’t have a mini blow torch, you could lightly toast the meringue topping in the oven instead. Place the cupcakes on a baking tray and cook in the oven for about 5-7 mins, or until the meringue is just starting to turn golden.

