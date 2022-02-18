We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to sweet pancakes, many people immediately think chocolate – but these lemon pancakes are sure to turn your expectations on their head.

Once you’ve mastered the basic pancake recipe used in these lemon meringue pancakes, the rest is easy. We’ve used ready-made meringues and jarred lemon curd to keep the prep time to a minimum – as well as keeping the mess to a minimum! To level up the citrusy feel, you can also add grated orange peel into the lemon curd mixture before putting them into the pancakes. It will add a fresh feel and something really special.

Ingredients 1 quantity of our basic

150ml double cream

Half a lemon

3tbsp lemon curd

2 crushed meringue nests

Icing sugar

Method Make the basic pancake recipe.

Whip the double cream until it form soft peaks.

Stir in the zest and juice of half a lemon and 1 tbsp lemon curd to form a soft smooth cream.

Lightly fold through 2 crushed meringue nests and 2 more tablespoons of lemon curd to give a marbled effect.

Divide the mixture between 4-6 pancakes and serve dusted with icing sugar.

Tips for making lemon pancakes:

For the freshest taste, make your lemon curd from scratch. To do this, put lemon zest and juice, sugar and butter in a heatproof bowl over a pan of bubbling water. Stir until the butter has completely melted. Then use a whisk or a fork to stir the beaten egg. Keep whisking the mixture over the simmering heat for about 10 minutes until it's thick like custard. To finish, pour the homemade curd into a jar or other container through a sieve. Homemade lemon curd will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

