Easy pancake fillings and toppings

Pancakes are a great base for a variety of different pancake toppings. We've rounded up our favourite sweet and savoury pancake fillings and toppings.
From pancakes topped with a rich peanut based curry to pancakes filled with sweet blueberries and sticky marmalade, we’ve got lots of mouthwatering options to choose from.
Pancakes can be served all year round, not just for Pancake Day. Whether you’re looking to serve them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, with a bit of creativity you can transform basic pancakes into a range of different meals.
Top your pancakes with bacon and cheese for a hearty lunch, fill your pancakes with chunks of freshly stewed rhubarb and drizzle with custard for dessert or keep it simple with a classic topping of lemon and sugar.
We’d recommend trying our avocado pancakes which use mashed avocado in the pancake batter and are topped with a poached egg – ideal for brunch.
If you end up making too many pancakes and you’re not sure what to do with leftovers, our handy guide on what to do with leftover pancakes will inspire. It has everything from how to store cooked pancakes in the freezer and how to store pancake batter in the fridge.
Browse through below to find the perfect pancake filling or topping to suit you…
Cornmeal pancakes with spicy peanut curry
Transform your pancakes into a fiery dinner with this easy recipe. The cornmeal pancakes and peanut infused curry match perfectly. Garnish with spring onion, chillies and serve.
Joe Wicks’ Elvis pancakes
These soft pancakes are made with mashed banana, peanut butter and a hint of cinnamon. Top them with streaky bacon and glaze in maple syrup.
Italian crespelle pancakes
This simple Italian dish is ideal as a sharing dinner. Spinach and ricotta fill each pancake. Topped with plenty of cheese and baked for 30 mins.
Rhubarb pancakes with custard
Thick chunks of sweet, sticky rhubarb complete with a light custard drizzle. We’d recommend making thick, spongey American-style pancakes for this combo to absorb all the flavours.
Blueberry and marmalade pancakes
The zingy orange marmalade and the sweet bursts of fresh blueberries work wonders together. Piled high on top of a generous stack of pancakes and you’ve got a simply delicious breakfast.
Avocado pancakes
Top your pancakes with a poached egg. These avocado pancakes pair perfectly with a runny, golden egg yolk. Sprinkle with lime juice and serve.
Cheese and bacon pancakes
Prep these cheese and bacon pancakes in 10 minutes for lunch. Topped with salty bacon, creamy blue cheese and earthy walnuts. These pancakes are made with rye flour.
Cinnamon swirl pancakes
Not so much about the topping, but more about the pancake batter itself, these cinnamon swirl pancakes give classic pancakes a warming, indulgent twist. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Lemon syrup pancake stack
Stack thick pancakes with a delicious mascarpone and blueberry filling and drizzle with lemon syrup for a super sweet treat - see how with this lemon syrup pancake stack recipe.
This recipe would make a great dessert but could even work as a really indulgent weekend brunch option.
Banoffee pancakes
Got a sweet tooth? These gooey banoffee pancakes should hit the spot. Filled with warmed banana slices, drizzled in a classic banoffee sauce and served with ice cream - you can't go wrong!
Serve this pancake recipe up in a stack for a delicious and impressive looking dessert.
Lemon cheese pancakes
Not as bizarre as you may think, this is a classic combination of mascarpone and lemon. These pancakes are like a little cheesecake parcel - delicious!
This delicious sweet pancake recipe makes enough pancakes to serve four people and is ready in just 20 minutes - so it's a perfect sweet treat for the whole family.
Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate pancakes
Get all ‘gooey’ this Easter or Pancake Day and make these rich, delicious chocolate pancakes using classic Cadbury Creme Eggs. This recipe uses classic pancakes, each topped with a gooey, melting Cadbury Creme Egg. The Creme Eggs are gently melted in the microwave but you could melt them on the hob in a glass bowl over warm water.
Chicken and leek pancakes
This simple meat pancakes recipe from Woman's Weekly is filled with chicken and fragrant spices for a simple dinner option.
A great choice for a speedy weeknight meal that feels super different but is actually really easy to throw together.
Gordon Ramsay’s chocolate crepes
Fancy something a little more indulgent? Rich chocolate crepes from Gordon Ramsay will please any chocolate lover.
Chocolate and pancakes make the perfect combination - treat the kids to this one this week and you'll be in their good books for weeks!
Cranberry pancakes
These cranberry pancakes have such a simple filling, you'll wonder why you've never done it before.
The tartness of the cranberries works so well with this sweet pancake recipe - plus it's super speedy to whip up too.
Clementine crepes
The zesty mix of clementines, Cointreau and orange juice in this clementine crepes recipe can liven up any pancakes.
Perfect for a pancake recipe that you want to include some of your five-a-day in too, as clementines are packed with vitamin C.
Oreo pancakes
If you’re looking for a real showstopper for pudding tonight and you have a penchant for a pack of Oreos, look no further! These Oreo pancakes are the recipe for you. They taste just like the chocolaty biscuit and will satisfy even the sweetest tooth!
Salmon pancake
Combine mushrooms, salmon and rich Hollandaise sauce to make this creamy salmon and mushroom pancake fillings.
This is a real show stopper when it comes to pancake recipes and would make a really great weekend brunch idea if you've got friends staying.
Butternut squash and stilton pancakes
Give your pancakes a fancy touch with this tasty vegetarian butternut squash and Stilton filling. These pancakes taste just as good as they look and will give your Pancake Day favourite a new lease of life.
This recipe is full of flavour and feels really indulgent - who knew a simple pancake could feel so fancy?
Salted caramel and pretzel pancakes
Salted caramel is a trend that is going nowhere so why not team it with your pancakes.
These salted caramel and pretzel pancakes balance the saltiness with ice cream and the sweetness with added pretzels - the perfect combination. Make this recipe for Pancake Day and your kids will be super impressed.
Salted caramel and pretzel pancakes
Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes
Pancakes can also be eaten as part of a healthy diet. This Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes recipe is an easy and filling lunch idea.
Just because you're on a diet doesn't mean you can't get involved in the pancake fun - try these this week for a simple supper.
Weight Watchers leek, mushroom and cheese pancakes
Snickers bar pancakes
These snickers pancakes are piled high with nougat, caramel, nuts and chocolate spread, whipped cream – and of course, Snickers bars. This recipe makes the perfect amount for two people if you can bear to share.
Mango and honey pancakes
Layer your pancakes with a fruity combination of mango, passion fruit, runny honey and Greek yogurt to make these tangy mango and honey pancakes.
This recipe is super sweet and will leave you feeling super satisfied - try it this week and you'll not be disappointed.
Cheese and broccoli pancakes
A simple cheese sauce and broccoli is all you need to turn your pancakes into a savoury meal. See our cheese and broccoli pancakes from MasterChef winner Mat Follas.
Cheese and broccoli go so well together and you know you'll be getting some goodness from the vitamin packed brocolli so this recipe is a winner!
Strawberry, almond and caramel pancakes
Indulge your sweet tooth with this strawberry, almond and caramel pancake recipe. You can use the delicious mixture as a pancake filling or topping - it's up to you!
This recipe makes a real change from your usual pancake recipe and you'll just love the combination of flavours and textures.
Apple and chocolate crisp pancakes
Best served with custard or ice cream, these apple and chocolate crisp pancakes are the ultimate treat for Pancake Day.
Like a warm apple pie filling but with added chocolate - what more could you want?
Mushroom and Brie crêpes
With their tasty veggie pancake filling, these mushroom and Brie crepes aren't just for Pancake Day! Whip some up for a quick and easy mid-week meal, too.
Try them this week and you'll just love the creamy cheese and mushroom combination.
Millionaire’s shortbread pancakes
Caramel, shortbread and chocolate - all the delicious parts of millionaire's shortbread... in a pancake! These millionaire's shortbread pancakes are definitely a luxurious treat - but it's only once a year, right?
This recipe is so special it will soon become a family favourite!
Mini egg pancakes
These are the ultimate breakfast treat, made with rich cocoa and studded with pretty looking Mini Eggs. If you are not quite sure you can manage chocolate at breakfast then these light and fluffy pancakes also make a delicious dessert. Try serving them with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.