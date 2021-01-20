We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These American pancakes are light and fluffy and should be served stacked high for that all American breakfast feel.

These American pancakes are delicious served simply with a berry compote and a spoonful of yogurt. Taking just 15 minutes to prep, this favoured brunch option is quick and easy to whip up fresh at home. American pancakes are much thicker than classic pancakes so they’re the perfect choice if you’re looking filling and super fluffy pancakes.

Ingredients 200g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1 medium free range egg

300ml semi skimmed milk

20g butter

1 orange, juiced

3tbps caster sugar

150g blueberries or blackberries

150g raspberries

4 heaped tbsp natural yogurt, to serve

Method To make this pancake recipe, in a large bowl sieve the flour and baking powder then make a small well in the centre.

Lightly beat the egg in a jug then mix with the milk. Pour a little into the flour at a time whisking continuously until you have a thick smooth batter.

Heat the butter in a large non stick frying pan and spoon in large tablespoons of batter for each pancake. Cook for 2-3 mins before flipping and cooking for a further 2-3 mins until golden. Keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes

To make the fruit compote: Place the orange juice and sugar in a small saucepan and gently heat for 5 mins until the sugar has dissolved. Add the blackberries and blueberries and simmer for 5 mins until the berries pop and release their juices. Set aside to cool slightly.

Stack 3 American pancakes on a plate and drizzle over the compote and serve with 1 tbsp yogurt.

Top tips for making American pancakes

You can also add chocolate chips to the batter before your fry them. Or, when making these pancakes, why not go all out with crispy bacon rashers to your plate? Finish with heavy drizzles of maple syrup if you want a real sweet and savoury treat. Make these pancakes extra special by adding a handful of fresh blueberries to the pancake mixture then fry as above.

Perfect if you have friends coming round for a Sunday brunch, you can actually make these American-style pancakes ahead. Just store the pancakes wrapped in foil in the fridge and then just warm through in a low oven to serve. That way you're not stuck in the kitchen while everyone is in the other room!

Baking an American classic? Our cups to grams converter can help!

