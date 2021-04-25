We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These lemon syllabubs are infused with lemon curd and have a thick, creamy taste as well as texture.



This lemon syllabub with mini palmiers recipe is essentially two recipes in one. You can use shop-bought biscuits if you don’t have time to make your own mini palmiers. However they are very easily made with just two ingredients. These are perfect if you’re hosting a dinner party as they can be made ahead of the evening.

Ingredients 2 egg whites

75g caster sugar

40ml Gewurztraminer wine, or another medium-dry white wine

1 lemon, zest

150ml double cream

75g lemon curd

To make the mini palmiers (makes 12-14):

160g all-butter puff pastry

45g golden caster sugar

Method To make palmiers heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. On a sheet of baking parchment roll the puff pastry to a thickness of 3mm. Sprinkle over half the sugar. Spread evenly and Roll again to press the sugar into the pastry.

Flip the pastry over and sprinkle over the remaining sugar. Roll to a 1mm square. Tightly roll both sides into the centre. Cut 2cm pieces and place on a lined baking tray so that the palmier face is looking up at you.

Bake for 10 mins, flip with a spatula and cook for a further 4 mins until golden. Cool on the tray.

While the palmiers cool make the syllabub. Whisk the egg white add sugar together until thick. In a separate bowl whip cream with the wine and lemon zest until stiff.

Fold the egg whites into in cream mixture in two inclusions. Put the lemon curd into a bowl and mix the cream mixture through it to create a marble effect. Use two spoons to put the mixture into the glasses. Refrigerate until ready to serve with a palmier or two, or three.

Top tips for making lemon syllabub with mini palmiers:

Whenever deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks has scraps of puff pastry leftover from other recipes like pies or tarts, she likes to make palmiers as they are a great way of using up leftovers.

If you're short on time swap the homemade palmiers for shop-bought

What are palmiers made of?

Palmiers are made from the simple but delicious combination of puff pastry and a little sugar. We recommend choosing a puff pastry that's rich in butter for an indulgent finished product.

