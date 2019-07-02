This lemon tart recipe is a real classic. Lemon tart, or ‘tarte au citron’, is the perfect melt-in-the-mouth dessert for sharing with friends and family. Lemon tart recipe is traditionally French and is made with a crumbly shortcrust pastry that contracts against the sharp lemon flavours. By using the rind of the lemons you will get the fullest citrus flavours! We recommend not making the dish too far in advance, it tastes best served just after cooking and doesn’t keep for too long even in the fridge. This delicious lemon tart recipe serves 8-10 people and takes around 1hr and 25 mins to make and bake. This traditional lemon tart is the perfect treat for the weekend.
Watch how to make Lemon tart
Ingredients
- 150g (5oz) plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 100g (3½oz) unsalted butter
- 50g (1¼oz) caster sugar
- 1 medium egg
- Few drops of vanilla extract
- 3 medium eggs
- 100g (3½oz) caster sugar
- 142ml carton double cream
- Finely zested rind and juice of 3 lemons
- Icing sugar, for dusting
- 23cm (9in) fluted flan tin
Method
To make the pastry: Place all the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor and whizz until the mixture starts to bind together. Alternatively, tip the flour and salt into a bowl, and add the butter, cut into chunks. Rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar and then add the egg and vanilla extract, and mix to bind the ingredients together.
Tip the dough out on to a floured worktop and knead it very lightly to give a smooth surface, then roll it out and use it to line the flan tin. Chill the pastry case for at least 15 minutes. Set the oven to Gas Mark 5 or 190°C and place a baking sheet in the oven to heat up.
Line pastry case with a sheet of baking parchment and fill with baking beans. Bake for 12 minutes, then carefully lift out the parchment paper with the baking beans and return the case to the oven for a further 3-5 minutes, or until light golden. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to Gas Mark 4 or 180°C.
To make the filling: Beat the eggs, then add sugar, cream and lemon rind and juice, and mix well. Pour mixture into the pastry case, filling it almost to the top.
Bake the tart in the centre of the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the edges of the filling have set and it is just slightly wobbly in the centre. Remove from the oven, slide the flan tin on to a wire rack and leave the tart to cool in the tin for about 20-30 minutes. Remove from the tin and leave to cool completely. Chill the tart well, and dust it with icing sugar just before serving.
Top tip for making Lemon tart
Try to keep the pastry very cool, and handle it as little as possible to make it really short, crumbly and melt-in-the mouth.