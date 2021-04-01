We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This lemon meringue roulade makes for a perfect addition to any summer table.

Lemon meringue roulade is packed full of citrus flavour and the light, airy meringue means it’s the ideal accompaniment to any seasonal dish. The sourness of the lemons also makes it a great dessert for those without too much of a sweet tooth. While it’s not difficult to make, there’s no doubt that the best roulade requires a steady hand and a little patience, which is one of the reasons why we’ve opted for shop-bought lemon curd in our recipe. Of course, you can make your own lemon curd from scratch. Once your lemon meringue roulade is ready, serve with fresh berries and freshly whipped cream.

Ingredients 1⁄2 x 375g packet sweet pastry

For the filling:

397g can condensed milk

2 medium egg yolks

Finely zested rind and juice of 2 lemons

For the meringue:

2 egg whites

125g caster sugar

24cm (91⁄2in) round enamel pie plate

Method Set the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 and place a baking sheet in the oven to heat up.

Roll the pastry out and line the pie plate. Prick the base and pinch the edges to pattern them. Chill for 10-15 minutes.

To make the filling: Mix together the condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon rind and juice. Pour the mixture into the pastry case.

To make the meringue: Whisk the egg whites until stiff, then gradually whisk in the sugar. Spoon the meringue on top of the pie, either leaving it just in the centre or covering the top of the pie completely.

Place the pie on the hot baking sheet and turn the oven temperature down to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 and bake for 30-35 minutes, until the meringue has turned a light golden colour and the pastry is cooked.

Remove the pie from the oven and serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips for making lemon meringue pie:

For the best flavour, use a good quality lemon curd that’s made with real, fresh lemons.

