Our citrusy lemon pudding has just five ingredients, many of which you may already have in your cupboards and fridge.
This sharp and sweet lemon pudding takes roughly 15 minutes in a hot oven and the end result is a fluffy, lemon-flavoured sponge. You could serve the lemon pudding with a little drizzle of cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 30g caster sugar
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 100ml milk
- 1tbsp self-raising flour
- Flaked almonds to top, optional
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C. Whisk together the egg and sugar with a hand-held electric mixer, until pale and doubled in size.
Stir in the lemon zest, juice and the milk. Fold in the flour. Pour the mixture into 2 greased individual ovenproof dishes.
Bake for 15 mins, until risen, and when a cocktail stick is inserted into the centre of the pudding, it comes out clean.
Top tip for making this lemon pudding recipe:
We have sprinkled over some flaked almonds to serve for added crunch, try toasting them lightly beforehand to intensify the flavour.
