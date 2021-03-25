We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our citrusy lemon pudding has just five ingredients, many of which you may already have in your cupboards and fridge.

This sharp and sweet lemon pudding takes roughly 15 minutes in a hot oven and the end result is a fluffy, lemon-flavoured sponge. You could serve the lemon pudding with a little drizzle of cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients 1 egg

30g caster sugar

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

100ml milk

1tbsp self-raising flour

Flaked almonds to top, optional

Method Heat the oven to 180°C. Whisk together the egg and sugar with a hand-held electric mixer, until pale and doubled in size.

Stir in the lemon zest, juice and the milk. Fold in the flour. Pour the mixture into 2 greased individual ovenproof dishes.

Bake for 15 mins, until risen, and when a cocktail stick is inserted into the centre of the pudding, it comes out clean.

Top tip for making this lemon pudding recipe:

We have sprinkled over some flaked almonds to serve for added crunch, try toasting them lightly beforehand to intensify the flavour.

You might also like...



Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake

Mary Berry's lemon and lime cheesecake

Quick lemon meringue

Click to rate ( 8 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week