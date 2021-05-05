We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These sticky-sweet lemonade cupcakes are topped with lemonade icing. One of our favourite easy baking recipes for kids.

These lemonade cupcakes are so simple to make at home using just five ingredients to make the sponges and two ingredients to make the lemonade icing. This cupcake recipe would work just as well using pink lemonade to create pink lemonade cupcakes.

Ingredients 40g softened butter or margarine

60g caster sugar

1 egg

120g self-raising flour, sifted

120ml sugar-free lemonade or sugar-free pink lemonade

For the glaze:

125g icing sugar

15ml sugar-free lemonade or sugar-free pink lemonade

Sprinkles or lemon zest to decorate (optional)

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a muffin tray with 6 to 8 cupcake cases

Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg

Add the flour and stir until combined

Add the sugar-free lemonade and stir carefully

Fill each cupcake case ¾ full and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a cocktail stick inserted in the center comes out clean

When baked remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool

When the cakes are cooled, mix the icing sugar and sugar-free lemonade together for the glaze.

Dip the top of each cupcake into the glaze and put it aside to set. You could also spoon the icing onto each cake too. Finish with sprinkles or grated lemon zest.

Top tips for making lemonade cupcakes

If you want to add even more lemon flavour to these lemonade cupcakes, add some grated lemon zest to the sponge mixture before baking. You could also garnish the cupcakes with grated zest instead of sprinkles too.

