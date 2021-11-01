We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low-fat butternut squash risotto is an easy, all in one dish with maximum flavour and minimal effort. Plus it has just 0.5g of saturated fat per serving.

Typically risotto contains oil, butter and cheese, all of which are high in fat. But in this healthy low fat version we have omitted these. Instead the squash creates a rich and creamy sauce that is just as luxurious indulgent tasting as the fat full version. If you want to bulk this recipe up add other veggies like mushrooms but remember it will alter the calorie count.

Ingredients 1 vegetable stock cube

350g packet butternut squash, cut into bite size chunks

2 garlic cloves, peeled

3 sprigs of sage, plus extra to garnish

125g risotto rice

1 medium onion, sliced

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method Pour 700ml water into a pan, add the stock cube and bring to the boil. Add the squash pieces, sage and garlic. Boil for 20 mins until the squash is tender.

Remove the squash, garlic and sage leaving the stock in the pan. Blitz half of the squash with the sage and garlic to make a thick sauce.

Add the rice and onion to the stock, simmer for 15 mins, stirring occasionally, until the water is almost absorbed. Add more water if needed. Now mix in the butternut squash, cook for 10 more mins until the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Season to taste.

Top tip for making low-fat butternut squash risotto

Make the recipe with pumpkin or sweet potato if you prefer. You could also use leftover roasted vegetables from your roast dinner to bulk it out. The recipe would also taste delicious with some fresh Parmesan shavings but remember this will alter the calorie count.

