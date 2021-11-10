We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low-fat gluten-free roulade has a deliciously light yogurt filling and is only 150 calories per portion.

If fresh berries aren’t in season when you want to make our low-fat gluten-free roulade, you can use defrosted frozen berries instead. Just make sure to strain off any liquid. You might want to use nuts to decorate the top instead as frozen berries won’t hold their shape very well or look as attractive. By using yogurt instead of cream for the filling, this roulade has only 1g saturated fat per portion.

Ingredients 5 large eggs, 4 separated

115g caster sugar

75g (21⁄2oz) ground almonds

1tbsp cornflour

2tbsp icing sugar

For the filling

300g 0% fat yogurt, plus extra for garnish

150g (5oz) mixed berries, chopped, plus extra for garnish

You will need

39cm x 24cm Swiss roll tin, lined with parchment

Method Preheat the oven to 170C/Gas 3. Whisk 4 large egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add in 50g of caster sugar 1 tablespoon at a time until stiff peaks form. Scrape into another bowl.

Using the same bowl used for the whites, whisk together 1 whole egg and 2 egg yolks with the remaining 65g of sugar and the ground almonds until doubled in size. Fold ⅓ of the meringue into the eggs and almonds to lighten, followed by the remaining meringue. Sieve in the cornflour and gently fold, ensuring you don’t deflate the mix.

Pour into the prepared tin, level with a palette knife and bake for 12 mins, or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven, cool in the tin for a few mins before turning onto a piece of parchment dusted with icing sugar. Leave to cool.

Mix the chopped berries with the yogurt and spread over the sponge. With the shortest side of the sponge facing you, roll the roulade. Place on a board, top with more yogurt and berries and serve.

Top tip for making low-fat gluten-free roulade

We like to use Fage yogurt as its ultra thick. You may find regular yogurt too runny for the filling so look out for extra thick or un-strained varieties. If you prefer, you could swap for lightly whipped double cream but this will increase the calorie and fat count.

You might also like...

Gluten-free cakes

Low-fat cake recipes

Gluten-free chocolate roulade

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week