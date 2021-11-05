We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make a double batch of our easy low-fat spiced chicken kebabs and have leftovers for lunch in wraps, pitta bread or shredded into salad.

You can cook our spiced chicken kebabs under the grill but they’d be a great low fat addition to your barbecue spread too. The cooling cucumber yogurt salad is the perfect accompaniment but if you’d like a more substantial meal try serving with brown rice and a leafy salad. Although the ingredients list looks long, you will likely already have the spices in your cupboard and will be able to use them afterwards in other recipes.

Ingredients 1/2tsp turmeric

1tsp garam masala

1/4tsp cayenne

1/2tsp cumin

1/2tsp paprika

1tsp tomato paste

50g 0 per cent fat Greek-style yogurt

juice ½ lime

1 clove garlic, grated

500g (1lb) chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 red peppers, cut into chunks

For the cool yogurt salad

Half a cucumber

50g 0 per cent fat Greek-style yogurt

4g (⅛ oz) mint leaves, finely chopped

200g cherry tomatoes, diced

½ red onion, diced

Small bunch coriander, finely chopped

You will need

Metal or wooden skewers, if wooden soak in water for 30mins before use

Method Combine the spices, tomato paste, yogurt, lime juice and garlic in a bowl. Add the chicken and coat evenly. Leave to marinate for 30mins or ideally overnight.

To make the salad, grate half the cucumber and finely dice the rest. Combine in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat your grill to high and thread the chicken and red pepper onto your skewers. Cook for around 10mins, turning regularly until the chicken is a little charred and cooked all the way through. Juices should run clear and a thermometer should read 74C. Serve with the salad and pitta or mini naans if liked.

Top tips for making low-fat spiced chicken kebabs

If you like spice increase the cayenne to ½ tsp or try some fresh diced red chilli in the salad. You could use the marinade on prawns, fish, and lamb too. Save time and use a shop-bought spice blend or curry paste if you prefer. We like making it from scratch as you can adjust the quantities to your preferences.

