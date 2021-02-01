We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These no-bake marshmallow squares are a sticky, delicious treat.

Cooking with kids is a great bonding experience. Here, we show you how to make marshmallow crispy bites with your little ones, with each stage clearly labelled for Mum or Dad or for your child. If your kids love cereal for breakfast then this easy-to-make treat will be right up their street. With only three ingredients, these marshmallow squares make a great store cupboard staple for a party – just add a birthday candle into each square and sprinkle over some edible glitter for a sparkly touch. Crispy, chewy and utterly addictive, the batch won’t stick around for long.

Ingredients 45g butter

300g marshmallows

180g sugared crispy cereal

Method Mum or Dad : Grease a tray pan with a little oil. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat. Add the marshmallows and cook gently until they are completely melted. Stir constantly before taking the pan off the heat. Pour into a large clean bowl.

Child : Add the cereal to the bowl and mix using a plastic spoon.

Mum or Dad and child together: Press the mixture into the tray. Flatten the top and allow to cool completely before the adult cuts them into squares.

Top tip for making marshmallow bites with your kids

Stir through chocolate chips or sprinkle them over for an extra treat.

