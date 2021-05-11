We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Maltesers and white chocolate? This Maltesers traybake is a must. Crushed Maltesers and Rice Krispies are stirred through smooth melted chocolate then topped with a thick layer of white chocolate – and decorated with even more Maltesers. Perfect for making with children, this easy no-bake recipe is quick to make, easy to slice and all too easy to eat.

Ingredients 200g milk chocolate

75g unsalted butter

2tbsp golden syrup

185g Maltesers

60g Rice Krispies

For the topping:

200g white chocolate

45g Maltesers

Method Line a deep 8inch square baking tin with cling film or baking paper. Make sure the edges of the cling film or baking paper hang over the edge of the tin as this will make it easy to remove the Maltesers bars from the tin later on.

Weigh the milk chocolate, butter and golden syrup into a medium sized microwaveable mixing bowl. Heat the ingredients on a low setting such as 30% in 20 – 30 second intervals, stirring in between. It will take around 5 minutes in total for the ingredients to melt but it’s worth taking things slowly, as chocolate can easily burn. However, if you prefer, you can set the bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure that the base of the bowl does not touch the water.

Once the chocolate mixture has melted, leave it to one side while you prepare the other ingredients. To avoid mess and to speed things along, you can use a food processor to blitz the 185g of Maltesers, however, your little helper will probably want to bash them with a rolling pin instead! If crushing the Maltesers by hand, simply place them into a freezer bag (don’t forget to seal it!) and use a rolling pin to bash the Maltesers into fine crumbs.

Pour the Maltesers crumbs into the melted chocolate mixture and then weigh in the Rice Krispies. Your child can use a wooden spoon to combine everything together.

Tip the chocolaty mixture into the awaiting tin. Your helper can now use their hands to press the mixture firmly into the tin. Place the tin into the fridge to set for about 30 mins.

Meanwhile, melt the white chocolate in a microwaveable bowl and heat in the microwave, on a low setting, stirring at 15-20 second intervals. Again, you can always heat over a pan of simmering water if you prefer.

Once the white chocolate has melted, take the Maltesers mixture out of the fridge. Pour the smooth melted chocolate over the surface and use a table knife to spread it into all the corners. Pick up the tin and drop it, back onto the worktop, not from a great height! This will level the surface and get rid of any air bubbles.

If you have managed to resist eating the remaining Maltesers, now’s the time decoratively to dot them into the white chocolate – OR now’s the time to crush them with the rolling pin then sprinkle over the top of the white chocolate. Pop back into the fridge to set for another 30 mins.

Top tip for making this Malteser traybake

Swap the white chocolate for dark instead for an extra luxurious twist.

