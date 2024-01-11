Whip up a batch of delicious Maltesers shortbread in just 45 minutes from start to finish. The kids are going to love them.

This easy bake only has three steps in the method and requires five ingredients, many of which you likely already have in the cupboard and fridge. Maltesers add a delicious malty flavour but you could swap for chocolate chips and a couple tablespoons of Horlicks instead.

Ingredients

100g salted butter

50g golden caster sugar, plug 1tsp extra for sprinkling

150g plain flour

100g Maltesers, chopped

For the topping:

25g dark chocolate, melted

Method

Grease a 20cm square loose-bottom cake tin. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light. Add the flour and Maltesers, then mix until everything starts to clump together. Press this into the tin and smooth the top, using the back of a spoon. Prick all over with a fork and sprinkle with the extra sugar. Heat the oven to 170C Fan/Gas 5 and cook for 20-25 minutes until lightly golden on top. While still warm, cut in half both ways to make 4 squares, then cut each square in half diagonally to make 8 triangles. Alternatively, cut into 10 fingers. Leave to cool in the tin, then drizzle over the melted chocolate and let it set before serving.

Top tips for making our Maltesers shortbread

If you’re using Maltesers in individual packs, gently bash them with a rolling pin before opening, to save having to chop them up.

Can I freeze Maltesers shortbread? You can freeze the raw shortbread dough or the cooked biscuits. Both will keep well in the freezer if well-wrapped and should be stored for a couple of months. You can either shape the raw dough into a log, then slice off rounds to cook straight from the freezer as and when you need them. You will need to add a few minutes to the cooking time. Alternatively, slice the raw dough into portions and separate using layers of baking parchment. Defrost overnight and then cook as per the original recipe instructions. If freezing cooked biscuits, defrost overnight and gently reheat if liked or enjoy at room temperature.

Are Maltesers honeycomb or biscuit? The centre of a Malteser is made from malt-flavoured honeycomb. Some people think the centre is made of biscuits but despite having a similar texture, it’s a honeycomb.