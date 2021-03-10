44 easy tray bake recipes

We’ve got lots of delicious tray bake recipes to choose from including lemon cubes, chocolate slices, and cheesecake squares.
If you’re looking for something simple to bake opt for one of our tray bake recipes. Our best tray bakes include jammy coconut squares topped with strawberry jam and desiccated coconut, Mars bar tray bake slices made with melted Mars bars, or an apple crumble tray bake, which transforms a British classic into a mouth-watering bake.
Other than the amount of variety you get with a tray bake, the best thing about them is just how easy they are to make. Just pour your chosen mixture into a lined tray and then bake.
Traditionally you cook a tray bake in a square or rectangular tin. The bake can then be easily sliced and divided up once cooled. There’s no need to heavily decorate either like you would a classic cake. Tray bakes look just as impressive served without the icing, topping or decorations.
Tray bakes originate from Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, they were not baked like most of the recipes you see here but were commonly a ‘no-bake’ option. They would often resemble a fridge cake or rocky road combining crushed biscuits with condensed milk, dried fruit, chocolate, and even breakfast cereal.
Over the years tray bakes have become more about baking large cakes, cheesecakes, or biscuit-based treats in a deep tray and slicing to serve. Of course, not all tray bakes are sweet. We have a variety of savoury, one-pot meals most of which are cooked in a tray like our Spanish chicken traybake recipe shown in the video below.
But if sweet is what you’re looking for see all of our easy tray bake recipes for more inspiration…
Chocolate and coconut Bounty slice
This no-bake tray bake brings dark chocolate together with coconut cream, coconut biscuits, coconut chips and four bars of Bounty to make one indulgent treat.
Sticky marshmallow and chocolate tray bake
This delicious sticky marshmallow and chocolate tray bake has a gooey marshmallow texture and a rich chocolate flavour. This tray bake is so simple to make, and perfect for whipping up with the kids. They can help with the measuring, mixing and of course the tasting too.
Chocolate and raspberry cake
Prepare this rich chocolate tray bake in just 20 minutes. The luxurious ganache topping and tangy raspberries pair perfectly together. Cut into small squares before serving. Ideal for sharing as this makes 15.
Cherry and Pistachio bake
Juicy cherries and salty pistachios are a match made in heaven in this spongy tray bake. It makes the best afternoon tea snack with a cup of tea.
Chocolate biscuit cake
We've given this childhood classic a bit of an update with a few delicious store-cupboard ingredients; digestives, raisins, golden syrup. Another bonus to this easy tray bake is that it's no-bake.
Jammy coconut squares
Jammy coconut squares are topped with a sweet, strawberry jam and have a soft, coconut infused sponge. This tray bake also has a surprise ingredient; potatoes. The soft potatoes make the sponge extra moist and dense.
Bourbon biscuit brownies
Bourbon biscuit brownies combine two of our favourite things - a good old fashioned tray bake cake and a classic biscuit recipe. The textures combined create a really satisfying mouthful.
Lemon cheesecake slices
This classic recipe for lemon cheesecake slices was originally featured in Woman's Weekly in 1983. The citrusy lemon sponge and simple icing make this tray bake extra refreshing and zesty.
Chocolate and pecan flapjacks
These flapjacks might not look like a classic tray bake recipe, but they start out like one. We've wrapped ours up in brown paper ready for lunch boxes, but if you prefer you can leave them in one large tray-bake-shape to cut up as and when you please.
Chocolate brownies
Chocolate brownies are meant to be gooey in the middle and this simple chocolate brownies recipe tells you exactly when it’s time to take the brownies out of the oven to make them just right. The perfect tray bake recipe.
Millionaire’s shortbread recipe
Millionaire's shortbread is a classic recipe that we think every tray bake enthusiast should know how to make. Our recipe keeps things simple with an easy shortbread method, ready-made caramel and smooth melted chocolate for those three distinct layers that make this tea time treat so popular.
Creme Egg brownies
This indulgent brownie recipe uses Creme Eggs. If you can't find Creme Eggs out of season then sub in your favourite treats - Smarties, Rolos or sliced Mars Bars would all be heavenly.
Chocolate Chelsea buns
Filled with chocolate chips, these Woman's Weekly chocolate Chelsea buns are a modern take on a traditional favourite. Cheat with the topping by using a nutty chocolate spread like Nutella.
Very berry chocolate tray bake
You can use fresh or frozen raspberries in this triple-tested very berry chocolate tray bake. Serve with whipped cream if you're having it for pud.
Chewy chocolate oat squares
These chewy chocolate oat squares are a cross between a chocolate cake and a flapjack. They're ready in under 1 hour. They'll keep for two days in an airtight container, so you can make them ahead for a birthday party or bake sale.
Slimming World’s orange and raspberry bites
These easy to make Slimming World orange and raspberry bites are infused with a citrus orange flavour, topped with a light frosting and decorated with fresh raspberries.
Paul Hollywood’s Welsh gingerbread
This warming Paul Hollywood recipe is made from a simple sponge recipe spiked with firey ginger for a grown-up tray bake that goes perfectly with a cup of coffee.
Lemon curd cubes
This lemon tray bake has a citrus lemon sponge and is topped with a lemon curd icing which is so easy to make using just two ingredients. This recipe makes 15 squares.
Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Rachel Allen's chocolate, toffee and peanut squares are simply irresistible. Packed full of gooey toffee and crunchy peanuts this delicious tray bake recipe makes 24 and takes 30 minutes to make.
Strawberry and macadamia blondies
Make these delicious strawberry and macadamia blondies in under 45 minutes. Blondies are just like brownies they're just made with white chocolate instead for a lighter, creamier finish.
Mars bar tray bake slice
It takes just five ingredients to make this Mars bar cake. Melt the Mars bars in a small pan with the butter and add in the golden syrup and Rice Krispies. Coat in white chocolate and leave to set for just 30 minutes.
Low-calorie Weetabix chocolate brownies
Our Weetabix chocolate brownies are low calorie. We've used a few clever cheats to produce a tray bake that tastes rich and indulgent but is low in the calorie count. This recipe also uses Muller Light.
Slimming World’s chocolate and apricot brownies
Whipped up in seconds, bejewelled with apricots and baked in one tin, these brownies are perfect if you’re on the Slimming World plan.
Espresso walnut traybake
This espresso and walnut tray bake is extra moist bursting with rich, coffee flavour. You can even freeze any un-iced cake for up to one month.
Treacle flapjacks
Make these cheap and delicious treacle flapjack fingers with our easy-to-follow video recipe. The treacle adds a sticky sweet texture and dark taste to the flapjacks making them extra indulgent.
Berry swirl cheesecake bites
Our berry swirl cheesecake bites have a warming ginger biscuit base, topped with a cream cheese and creme fraiche cheesecake topping. Studded with mixed berries and infused with lemon zest.
Chocolate and almond slices
Ground almonds make these chocolate and almond slices extra light. The airy sponge is topped with a rich chocolate icing made from three ingredients; plain chocolate, butter and golden syrup.
Boozy cherry bakewell magic cake
This delicious boozy cherry Bakewell magic cake is a quirky tray bake you have to try. With just one cake batter this magical cake makes three layers once baked. You can opt for full-fat milk or even cream depending on how indulgent you want your tray bake.
Annabel Karmel’s chocolate orange brownies
Annabel Karmel's tray bake brings chocolate and orange together to make a mouth-watering cake that can be easily sliced and shared. The sponge is also studded with white chocolate chips.
Sticky plum upside down tray bake
This sticky sweet plum tray bake is best served warm with ice cream or homemade custard. This tray bake is more like a dessert than a snack. The plums add a sticky sweet texture, softness and tart-flavour to the sponge.
Maltesers chocolate brownies
Prepare these Maltesers chocolate brownies in just 30 minutes. These rich, dark chocolate brownies have a cream cheese and malt extract swirl to make them extra morish. Top with crushed Maltesers and serve.
Marzipan and orange tray bake
The soft white marzipan and orange zest pair nicely together to make this sponge extra flavoursome. Drizzle with icing sugar infused with orange juice and sprinkle with chopped pistachio nuts. This recipe makes 16 slices.
Apple flapjacks
Cheap, quick and easy, these apple flapjacks just require a little mixing and 30 minutes in the oven. The sweet apple and oat base of these flapjacks pair perfectly together.
Mini egg millionaire’s shortbread
This naughty-but-nice Mini Egg recipe combines rich caramel, buttery shortbread, smooth chocolate and crunchy Mini Eggs for a taste and texture combination that's a winner.
Puffed lemon curd tart
This tray bake recipe uses ready-to-roll puff pastry to speed up the baking process. The sponge is infused with almonds and lemon zest and the whole tart and cake combo is topped with a generous sprinkling of flaked almonds.
Gingerbread cubes
The spiciness of the stem ginger in this recipe fills each mouthful with warmth. Topped with an easy icing these gingerbread cubes are irresistible. The gingerbread tray bake can be frozen without icing.
Crunchy carrot and seed flapjacks
This tray bake recipe takes 25 minutes to make and costs about 9p a slice. The crunchy carrot and mixed seeds make these flapjacks that little bit healthier and give them a good bite too.
White chocolate and raspberry blondies
Blondies are brownies made with white chocolate. This recipe makes 12 blondie squares studded with fresh raspberries for an added burst of sweetness in each bite. Drizzle with melted white chocolate to decorate.
Apple crumble tray bake
The soft almond infused sponge is topped with sweetly stewed apples, mixed dried fruit and finished with a crunchy top made from butter, sugar, flour and porridge oats.
Fruit streusel slices
'Streusel' is German for 'something scattered or sprinkled’. Topped with berries and nuts, these fruity streusel not only look impressive but taste delicious too. The sponge is infused with lemon, ground almonds and light muscovado sugar.
Shredded coconut mallow and jam squares
These shredded coconut mallow jam squares are quick, easy and delicious sweet treats that are perfect as kids' party food. Plus you need just six ingredients to rustle up this tray bake.
Sticky date and orange flapjacks
This tray bake recipe makes 15-24 squares which is ideal for bake sales, parties or for sharing. Our sticky date and orange flapjacks combine golden syrup, rolled oats, cinnamon, orange zest and pitted dates together.
Sweetie tray bake
Beneath the white chocolate coating and heaps of your favourite sweets and chocolates there's a super sweet orange sponge infused with fresh orange zest.
Chocolate buttons slice
These little treats are topped with chocolate buttons covered in sprinkles. A really easy tray bake recipe that uses just five ingredients and is perfect for making with kids.
