44 easy tray bake recipes

If you’re looking for something simple to bake opt for one of our tray bake recipes. Our best tray bakes include jammy coconut squares topped with strawberry jam and desiccated coconut, Mars bar tray bake slices made with melted Mars bars, or an apple crumble tray bake, which transforms a British classic into a mouth-watering bake.

Other than the amount of variety you get with a tray bake, the best thing about them is just how easy they are to make. Just pour your chosen mixture into a lined tray and then bake.

Traditionally you cook a tray bake in a square or rectangular tin. The bake can then be easily sliced and divided up once cooled. There’s no need to heavily decorate either like you would a classic cake. Tray bakes look just as impressive served without the icing, topping or decorations.

Tray bakes originate from Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, they were not baked like most of the recipes you see here but were commonly a ‘no-bake’ option. They would often resemble a fridge cake or rocky road combining crushed biscuits with condensed milk, dried fruit, chocolate, and even breakfast cereal.

Over the years tray bakes have become more about baking large cakes, cheesecakes, or biscuit-based treats in a deep tray and slicing to serve. Of course, not all tray bakes are sweet. We have a variety of savoury, one-pot meals most of which are cooked in a tray like our Spanish chicken traybake recipe shown in the video below.

