Mary Berry's Victoria sandwich has a traditionally light vanilla sponge sandwiched together with sweet strawberry jam filling.

As featured in Mary Berry’s Baking Bible cookbook, this Victoria sandwich is a classic. This delicious cake takes 35 mins to make and serves between six to eight people. Mary Berry has made it easy to alter the ingredient quantities in this recipe to suit three different types of cake tins including a 7 inch round sandwich tin, all-in-one large, or a 6 inch round sandwich tin. This sponge cake will last up to three days in an airtight container or Tupperware.

Ingredients For the large all-in-one Victoria sandwich:

225 g (8 oz) softened butter

225 g (8 oz) caster sugar

4 large eggs

225 g (8 oz) self-raising flour

2 level tsp baking powder

2 x 20cm (8in) greased and lined sandwich tins

Or for an 18 cm (7 in) Victoria sandwich:

3 large eggs

175g (6oz) of softened butter

175g (6oz) of caster sugar

175g (6 oz) of self-raising flour

1½ teaspoons of baking powder.

2 x 18 cm (7 in) greased and lined sandwich tins

Or for a 15 cm (6 in) Victoria sandwich (see cooking time):

2 large eggs

100 g (4 oz) of softened butter

100 g (4 oz) of caster sugar,

100 g (4 oz) of self-raising flour

1tsp of baking powder.

2 x 15cm (6 in) greased and lined sandwich

For the filling and topping:

4tbsp strawberry or raspberry jam

A little caster sugar, for sprinkling

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/gas 4. Grease two sandwich tins then line the base of each tin with baking parchment.

Measure the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, and baking powder into a large bowl and beat until thoroughly blended. Divide the mixture evenly between the tins and level out.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until well risen and the tops of the cakes spring back when lightly pressed with a finger. Leave to cool in the tins for a few minutes then turn out, peel off the parchment and finish cooling on a wire rack.

When completely cold, sandwich the cakes together with the jam. Sprinkle with caster sugar to serve.

Top tips for making Mary Berry's Victoria sandwich

Preparation is key to making the perfect sponge cake. Make sure you have all of your ingredients measured out beforehand and that the oven has been preheated to the correct temperature to ensure your Victoria sandwich cooks evenly.