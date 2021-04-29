We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This super-rich ‘Matilda chocolate cake’ is just like the cake in Roald Dahl’s classic tale – and we think it’s just perfect for a birthday.

Layers of soft sponge are sandwiched together by creamy chocolate frosting, and the cake is topped with our favourite chocolates – Crunchie bars and Maltesers. The best bit? There’s popping candy in every layer – what a treat. This cake only takes an hour and a half to make, including prep and baking time which makes it a pretty speedy bake for an indulgent chocolate cake, so you can make it even if you’re not the most confident of bakers.

Ingredients 270g butter, softened

270g golden caster sugar

2tsp vanilla extract

5 eggs

100g each milk and dark chocolate, melted

270g self-raising flour

30g cocoa

For the filling:

150g butter, softened

300g icing sugar, sieved

45g cocoa sieved

2tbsp milk

200ml chocolate sauce

3tbsp popping candy

37g bag Maltesers, lightly crushed

2 large Crunchies

Method Heat oven to 160C fan, gas 4. Grease and line 3x18cm round cake tins. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla together until light and fluffy. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, adding a little flour if it starts to split. Next, pour in the melted chocolate and stir well.

Fold through the flour, cocoa and ½tsp salt, then beat for a further 2 mins. Divide between the 3 prepared cake tins and bake for 25-30 mins, until light and springy. Cool on wire racks.

To make the frosting, whisk the butter to soften, then beat in the icing sugar. Whisk the cocoa and milk together,then pour into the icing mix with the chocolate sauce and beat until smooth.

Once the cake has cooled, set one sponge on a cake stand, smooth over a third of the frosting and sprinkle with 1tbsp popping candy. Repeat with the second cake, then top with the third. Add the remaining icing and sprinkle over the Maltesers, Crunchie and remaining popping candy.

