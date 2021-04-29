This super-rich ‘Matilda chocolate cake’ is just like the cake in Roald Dahl’s classic tale – and we think it’s just perfect for a birthday.
Layers of soft sponge are sandwiched together by creamy chocolate frosting, and the cake is topped with our favourite chocolates – Crunchie bars and Maltesers. The best bit? There’s popping candy in every layer – what a treat. This cake only takes an hour and a half to make, including prep and baking time which makes it a pretty speedy bake for an indulgent chocolate cake, so you can make it even if you’re not the most confident of bakers.
Ingredients
- 270g butter, softened
- 270g golden caster sugar
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- 5 eggs
- 100g each milk and dark chocolate, melted
- 270g self-raising flour
- 30g cocoa
- For the filling:
- 150g butter, softened
- 300g icing sugar, sieved
- 45g cocoa sieved
- 2tbsp milk
- 200ml chocolate sauce
- 3tbsp popping candy
- 37g bag Maltesers, lightly crushed
- 2 large Crunchies
Method
Heat oven to 160C fan, gas 4. Grease and line 3x18cm round cake tins. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla together until light and fluffy. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, adding a little flour if it starts to split. Next, pour in the melted chocolate and stir well.
Fold through the flour, cocoa and ½tsp salt, then beat for a further 2 mins. Divide between the 3 prepared cake tins and bake for 25-30 mins, until light and springy. Cool on wire racks.
To make the frosting, whisk the butter to soften, then beat in the icing sugar. Whisk the cocoa and milk together,then pour into the icing mix with the chocolate sauce and beat until smooth.
Once the cake has cooled, set one sponge on a cake stand, smooth over a third of the frosting and sprinkle with 1tbsp popping candy. Repeat with the second cake, then top with the third. Add the remaining icing and sprinkle over the Maltesers, Crunchie and remaining popping candy.
