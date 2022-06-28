Mexican bean sausage soup recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(82 ratings)

Mexican bean sausage soup is a warm and filling dinner or lunch recipe with a serious spicy kick to it. You'll want to make time and time.

Mexican bean sausage soup
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time55 mins
Cost RangeMid
By
published

This Mexican bean sausage soup is just packed with delicious ingredients, for a filling, tasty and satisfying lunch or dinner. 

The star of this soup is the spicy chorizo sausage, which provides such a burst of flavour releases an aromatic oil which flavours all the other ingredients too. We like this soup really fiery, so hot chilli powder is essential. In fact you can even add a little extra kick with some hot chilli sauce about 5-10 minutes before the end of cooking. If you prefer things a little more chilled out, go for a medium chilli powder instead. Serve up with big chunky pieces of bread for dipping. 

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 350g smoked pork sausage, sliced
  • 1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and diced
  • 2 potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 tbsp hot chilli powder
  • 600ml hot vegetable stock
  • 400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 198g can sweetcorn, drained
  • 1 green pepper, deseeded and chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Crusty bread, to serve

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the sliced sausage over a medium-high heat for 3-4mins. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. 
  2. Add the onion, garlic, carrots and potatoes to the pan. Cover and cook gently for about 10mins, stirring occasionally until the vegetables begin to soften.
  3. Stir in the chilli powder and vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Return the sausage to the pan with the beans, sweetcorn and pepper and simmer for 15-20mins until all the vegetables are tender. 
  4. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve in warmed bowls with crusty bread.

Top Tip for making Mexican bean and sausage soup

Serve the soup with a swirl of soured cream and a sprinkling of chopped red chilli pepper, if liked.

You might also like...

Explore More
Chorizo Recipes Mexican Recipes Nichola Palmer Recipes Sausage Recipes Soup Recipes
Nichola Palmer
Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.