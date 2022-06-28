This Mexican bean sausage soup is just packed with delicious ingredients, for a filling, tasty and satisfying lunch or dinner.

The star of this soup is the spicy chorizo sausage, which provides such a burst of flavour releases an aromatic oil which flavours all the other ingredients too. We like this soup really fiery, so hot chilli powder is essential. In fact you can even add a little extra kick with some hot chilli sauce about 5-10 minutes before the end of cooking. If you prefer things a little more chilled out, go for a medium chilli powder instead. Serve up with big chunky pieces of bread for dipping.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sunflower oil

350g smoked pork sausage, sliced

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

1 tbsp hot chilli powder

600ml hot vegetable stock

400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

198g can sweetcorn, drained

1 green pepper, deseeded and chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Crusty bread, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the sliced sausage over a medium-high heat for 3-4mins. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the onion, garlic, carrots and potatoes to the pan. Cover and cook gently for about 10mins, stirring occasionally until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the chilli powder and vegetable stock and bring to the boil. Return the sausage to the pan with the beans, sweetcorn and pepper and simmer for 15-20mins until all the vegetables are tender. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve in warmed bowls with crusty bread.

Top Tip for making Mexican bean and sausage soup

Serve the soup with a swirl of soured cream and a sprinkling of chopped red chilli pepper, if liked.

