This cheap and easy sausage and potato casserole is a proper plate of comfort food.
Our easy sausage casserole with potatoes is fast and fuss-free, using just six ingredients and taking 35 minutes to prepare and cook. We’ve used easy and cost-efficient ingredients like onions and peppers to bulk out this hearty stew, which will feed four people generously. Simply cook all together in a pan, season and serve steaming hot. We’ll be mopping ours up with some toasted, crusty french stick.
Read our tried and tested reviews of the best slow cookers.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp oil
- 500g new potatoes, halved
- 454g pack sausages
- 1 onion, sliced (200g)
- 1 green pepper, diced (170g)
- 340g jar tomato pasta sauce
Method
Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the potatoes and sausages for 5 mins.
Add the onion and pepper and cook for a further 5 mins, turning the sausages occasionally until browned.
Add the pasta sauce, rinse the jar out with a splash of water and add to the pan. Cook, covered for 5 mins. Then serve.
Top tip for making easy sausage and potato casserole:
To prevent potatoes from sprouting, put an apple in the bag with the potatoes. Apples give off a gas called ethylene which stops your spuds from sprouting.