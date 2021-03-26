We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This cheap and easy sausage and potato casserole is a proper plate of comfort food.

Our easy sausage casserole with potatoes is fast and fuss-free, using just six ingredients and taking 35 minutes to prepare and cook. We’ve used easy and cost-efficient ingredients like onions and peppers to bulk out this hearty stew, which will feed four people generously. Simply cook all together in a pan, season and serve steaming hot. We’ll be mopping ours up with some toasted, crusty french stick.

Ingredients 1tbsp oil

500g new potatoes, halved

454g pack sausages

1 onion, sliced (200g)

1 green pepper, diced (170g)

340g jar tomato pasta sauce

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the potatoes and sausages for 5 mins.

Add the onion and pepper and cook for a further 5 mins, turning the sausages occasionally until browned.

Add the pasta sauce, rinse the jar out with a splash of water and add to the pan. Cook, covered for 5 mins. Then serve.

Top tip for making easy sausage and potato casserole:

To prevent potatoes from sprouting, put an apple in the bag with the potatoes. Apples give off a gas called ethylene which stops your spuds from sprouting.

