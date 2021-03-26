Trending:

Easy sausage and potato casserole recipe

serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 561 kCal 28%
Fat 37.0g 53%
  -  Saturates 12.0g 60%
Carbohydrates 33.1g 28%
  -  of which Sugars 10.3g 11%
Protein 23.6g 47%
Salt 1.83g 31%
    • This cheap and easy sausage and potato casserole is a proper plate of comfort food.

    Our easy sausage casserole with potatoes is fast and fuss-free, using just six ingredients and taking 35 minutes to prepare and cook. We’ve used easy and cost-efficient ingredients like onions and peppers to bulk out this hearty stew, which will feed four people generously. Simply cook all together in a pan, season and serve steaming hot. We’ll be mopping ours up with some toasted, crusty french stick.

    Ingredients

    • 1tbsp oil
    • 500g new potatoes, halved
    • 454g pack sausages
    • 1 onion, sliced (200g)
    • 1 green pepper, diced (170g)
    • 340g jar tomato pasta sauce

    Method

    • Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the potatoes and sausages for 5 mins.

    • Add the onion and pepper and cook for a further 5 mins, turning the sausages occasionally until browned.

    • Add the pasta sauce, rinse the jar out with a splash of water and add to the pan. Cook, covered for 5 mins. Then serve.

    Top tip for making easy sausage and potato casserole:

    To prevent potatoes from sprouting, put an apple in the bag with the potatoes. Apples give off a gas called ethylene which stops your spuds from sprouting.

