This easy sausage casserole recipe combines cannellini beans, plum tomatoes, and potatoes into one hearty dinner.

It takes just four simple steps to make this comforting sausage casserole. The sausages are stewed in a rich tomato-based sauce flavoured with smoked paprika, garlic, beef stock, and red wine. Packed with plenty of veg, a portion of this mouth-watering meal counts towards your 5-a-day. Serve piping hot with crusty bread.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

8 thick sausages

1 onion, peeled and cut into slices

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 leek, washed and cut into thick slices

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks (approx 450g)

2tsp smoked paprika

2 x 400g tins plum tomatoes

Splash of red wine

200ml beef stock

350g cannellini beans (drained weight)

Salt and pepper

Small handful of flat-leaf parsley or chives, chopped

Crusty bread, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large sauté pan and fry the sausages for 8-10 mins, turning frequently until browned all over. Remove from the pan, cut in half and set aside.

Drain any excess oil from the pan then add the onion and garlic and sauté for a few minutes to soften. Add in the leeks, potato and smoked paprika and cook for 4-5 mins.

Pour in the tomatoes, red wine and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and return the sausage pieces to the pan, along with the cannellini beans. Cover with a lid and cook for 20-25 mins over a low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid and continue to cook for a further 5-10 mins.

Season to taste, and scatter with parsley or chives. Serve with crusty bread.

Top tips for making sausage casserole

To make sure your leftovers keep well, we'd recommend storing them in an airtight container or Tupperware. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days, three days at most. If you're not going to eat the sausage casserole in time, you could pop it into the freezer and freeze it for up to one month. Defrost in the fridge and make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving.

To reheat your sausage casserole opt for the microwave. It's a quick option when you're short on time and does the trick. Portion the sausage stew out first to make sure you reheat as thoroughly as possible. Place in a microwavable bowl and put on full heat for 3-5 minutes depending on the portion size. Make sure it's piping hot before serving. You can test this by cutting one of the sausages in half and feeling the inside.

