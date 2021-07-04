We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our miso prawn toast recipe requires a little bit of preparation but tastes much better than shop-bought or takeaway versions thanks to the miso flavouring.

Our miso prawn toast can be served as a dinner party starter or as part of a party buffet. You could insert a small wooden skewer to make it easy for guests to pick up. If you like spice add one diced red chilli to the miso prawn toast filling.

Ingredients 1 egg, separated

6 slices medium sliced white bread

30g (1oz) sesame seeds

Plum dipping sauce, to serve

Vegetable or sunflower oil, for shallow frying

For the filling

150g raw prawns

2 salad onions, chopped

15g coriander, reserving ⅓ for garnish

2cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 clove garlic, crushed

1tsp white miso paste

1/2tsp oyster sauce

Method Put the filling ingredients and the egg yolk into a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is chopped into small pieces but still a bit chunky.

Spread the mixture over three of the slices of bread, leaving a small gap around the edges. Top each with a second slice and pinch the edges together.

Beat the egg white and pour onto a plate. Dip one side of each sandwich into it and scrape off any excess.

Put the seeds onto another plate and dip the eggy bread into them.

Cover the base of a frying pan with ½cm of cooking oil and heat. Once hot but not smoking (if you have a thermometer the temperature should be 180C) add the first sandwich naked side down. Reduce the heat a little so it bubbles at the edge of the bread. Fry for 2 mins, until golden. Flip and press down in the pan using a spatula. Fry for a further 1 min.

Remove from the pan and lay on pieces of kitchen towel while you fry the others.

Trim off the crusts and cut into bite sized pieces. Garnish with the remaining coriander (either as leaves or finely chopped). Serve warm with the plum dipping sauce.

Top tips for making miso prawn toast

You don't need to trim the crusts, it's purely for a smarter look but won't affect the taste. You could use a mix of black and white sesame seeds for a dramatic finishing touch.

You might also like...

Chicken miso soup

Joe Wicks’ miso tofu stir fry

Prawn toast

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating