We show you how to make everyone's favourite Chinese starter.

Prawn toast, or shrimp toast, is a classic Chinese takeaway order, alongside a chow mein or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, but making these dishes at home can save you money and calories. This recipe doesn’t ask you to deep-fry the toasts, so they’ll be considerably healthier than your standard Friday night order-in. The ginger in the paste balances out the fishy taste of the prawns, making them a mild and moreish dish, delicious dipped in a sauce of soy or sweet chilli.

Ingredients 175g raw prawns, roughly chopped

½ garlic clove, roughly chopped

½tsp ginger, peeled and chopped

1 small egg white, beaten

1 spring onion, chopped

1 tsp light soy sauce

4 slices of bread (crusts removed), or 8 rounds of French stick

2tsp sesame oil

1tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Method Whizz the prawns, garlic, ginger, egg white, spring onions and light soy sauce to a paste in a food processor. Chill the prawn paste in the refrigerator for at least 20 mins

Toast the bread on one side, then lightly brush the untoasted side with the sesame oil

Spread the prawn paste evenly over the toasted side of the bread and sprinkle with sesame seeds

Place the toasts on an oven rack and cook in a preheated oven, 240ºC (475ºF), gas mark 9, for about 10 mins or until the prawn paste is cooked and the toasts are crisp and browned. If using bread slices, cut in half diagonally. Serve.

Top tip for making prawn toasts

To make prawn toast canapés, cut the crusts of slices of white slices of bread, cut into four triangles and proceed - this makes daintier toasts.

