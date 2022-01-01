We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simple, warm and delicious, this easy soup is ready to eat in less than 15 minutes.

Chicken miso soup is so easy to make – think of miso paste as doing the same job that stock would do in a chicken soup. Miso is made from fermented soy beans and this paste is an absolute staple of Japanese food. You can use it in glazes, marinades and dressing, or as here, as a base for soup or broth. You should be able to find it in the world food aisles of most supermarkets. This soup is soul food – great if you are feeling under the weather. Plus it’s seriously healthy – one of our great low calorie lunch ideas.

Ingredients 2 x 15g Japanese miso paste sachets (we used Clearspring)

1 chicken breast, skinned and sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ tsp grated ginger

8 shiitake mushrooms, sliced

Dash of soy sauce

¼ Savoy cabbage, finely shredded

Method Pour 600ml (1 pint) boiling water into a pan and whisk in the miso paste.

Add the rest of the ingredients, except the cabbage, and simmer for 10 mins.

Stir in the cabbage, cook for 3 mins and serve.

Top tip for chicken miso soup

Don't feel like you're cheating by using a jar of paste. Unlike stock, miso paste takes a long time to make - sometimes months or even years - so readymade is the usual option. For a more substantial meal option, add some straight-to-wok udon noodles to the broth with the cabbage.

