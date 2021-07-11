We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Moscow Mule recipe is easy to make and very refreshing making it the ideal cocktail choice on a hot summer day.

This Moscow Mule is very easy to make with no equipment required. There are just three ingredients and one easy step in the method. The brand of ginger beer you use can make a big difference to the overall sweetness of the drink so find one you like and stick to that.

Ingredients 45 ml Absolut Vodka

15 ml Lime Juice

Ginger Beer, approx 100ml

1 lime wedge or wheel, to garnish

Method Fill your glass with ice and pour in the vodka and lime juice. Swirl the glass to mix, then top with ginger beer and garnish with the lime wedge or wheel.

Top tips for making a Moscow mule

We love Fever Tree Ginger Beer or Double Dutch as they are both very fiery. Other brands can be a little sweet but that might suit your taste preferences.

Make sure your glass is filled with ice in order for it to stay super chilled. Contrary to popular belief, the more ice in your glass the slower it melts and therefore the less diluted your cocktail becomes. You might find it useful to serve with a straw to avoid ice falling out as you sip.

