These baby shower cupcakes are delicious with a soft lemon sponge and tangy lemon buttercream. Ideal for baby shower parties.



These tasty lemon cupcakes are perfect treats to celebrate the announcement and birth of a baby. Decorate with a citrus lemon buttercream and either top with pink or blue decorations for a boy or a girl. This cupcake recipe for new baby cupcakes makes 12 cupcakes in total but can easily be doubled to cater for more.

Ingredients For the zesty lemon cupcakes:

175g unsalted butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 eggs

175g self-raising flour

Zest of 1 large lemon

½ tsp baking powder

2tbsp milk

For the lemon buttercream:

125g unsalted butter, softened

250g icing sugar, sieved

Juice of 1 large lemon

To decorate:

6 ready-made blue or pink feet sugar decorations

9 ready-made blue or pink baby sugar decorations

Edible silver balls

Edible cream or lemon glitter

You will also need:

Disposable piping bag small star nozzle

Method Preheat the oven to 190C/375F/Gas Mark 5. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases

Whisk the butter and sugar together using an electric hand whisk or beat with a wooden spoon until pale and creamy

Gradually whisk in the eggs until just combined. Then add the flour, lemon zest, baking powder and milk. Whisk until combined and fluffy.

Divide equally between the paper cases, filling them about two-thirds full, and bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes until golden and risen.

Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to go cold.

For the lemon buttercream : Whisk the butter in a bowl until fluffy. Gradually add the icing sugar and whisk until it comes together. Add the lemon juice and whisk until light and fluffy. Use as required.

To decorate : Spread a little of the buttercream over the tops of six cupcakes using a small palette knife. Put the remaining buttercream into a piping bag with a small star nozzle and pipe a star border around the edge of the six iced cupcakes.

Decorate the remaining cupcakes with small rosettes, starting on the outside edge and working your way into the centre to cover the tops. Decorate each cupcake with a baby decoration or pair of feet. Sprinkle the piped cupcakes with silver balls and all the cakes a dusting of glitter.

Top tips for making baby shower cupcakes

One of our favourite baby shower recipes, you can easily add a few drops of food colouring to the buttercream icing to make the buttercream either pink or blue.

