Make our onion chutney to serve with cheese and crackers, cold cuts or packaged up as a thoughtful food gift.

This sweet, tangy, chutney is easy to make and our recipe produces three 500g jars of rich, glossy, onion chutney. The jars can be kept in your kitchen cupboard for up to a year, so it’s worth considering making a big batch in one go. If you’re after a milder, sweeter flavour, opt for red onions over their yellow counterparts and remember, when softening the onions don’t overdo it, as you do want them to retain a slight bite. Onions of all varieties have anti-inflammatory properties. They also contain the pigment, quercetin – an antioxidant that helps protect you from heart disease, stroke and certain cancers – which makes onion a great addition to any healthy diet.

Ingredients 3 tbsp vegetable oil

1.5kg onions, peeled

300g muscovado sugar

2 cloves garlic, crushed

200ml wine vinegar

3tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp whole grain mustard

1/2tsp salt

3x 500ml jars, sterilised

Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onions over a low heat for 10 mins until softened but not browned. Stir in 3tbsp sugar, increase the heat and cook for 3-4 mins until the onions are browned and caramelised. Add the garlic and cook for 1 min.

Add the remaining sugar with the vinegar, mustard and salt. Simmer gently for 10-15 minutes until the liquid has reduced and the mixture is dark and thickened.

Spoon into clean sterilised jars and seal. Store for up to 6-12 months.

Top tips for making onion chutney

To make sure your jars are sterilised before using, wash them thoroughly in soapy water and pop them in the oven for 10 minutes. Find out more about sterilising jars by following our step-by-step how to sterilise jars and bottles guide.

There are so many ways to serve your chutney. Try dolloping it on hot dogs or add a spoonful to gravy to serve with sausages, toad-in-the-hole, or roast pork. Serve it with cheese and crackers, cheese on toast, in a cheese sandwich, or with a ploughman’s supper.

Help! My chutney is too runny

If your chutney isn't quite the consistency you'd hoped for, mix together some cornflour with a little vinegar in a ramekin and slowly add to the mixture. It will help thicken it up.

