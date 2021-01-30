We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This plum chutney recipe makes sweet and tangy chutney, perfect enjoying with cold cuts and cheese, or wrapped up and given as a food gift.

Plum chutney is an ideal way to preserve a glut of fresh plums, turning them into a tasty, sweet and spicy fruit chutney. Before starting this plum chutney recipe, check the plums over before you start cutting away any blemishes. Discard any that are very soft. When cooking the chutney make sure to boil it for long enough to allow most of the liquid to evaporate – it should have a thick jam-like consistency. Enjoy this plum chutney with cold cuts of meat or cheese. Alternatively, plum chutney also makes a wonderful homemade food gift. Just seal in a jar and decorate with some ribbon or string.

Please note, the nutritional information provided for this recipe is calculated as a whole recipe and not per portion, jar, or person.

Ingredients 1kg plums, halved stoned and chopped

2 onions, peeled and finely chopped

225g sultanas

1tbsp grated fresh root ginger

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp grated nutmeg

2tsp salt

600ml white wine vinegar

400g granulated sugar

Method Place the plums, onions and sultanas in a large pan. Stir in the ginger, spices, salt and vinegar and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 mins until the plums are tender, stirring occasionally.

Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Boil the chutney for 20-30 mins, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is thick and pulpy and most of the liquid has evaporated.

Spoon the hot chutney into clean, warm and dry jars and seal with airtight vinegar-proof covers. Label and store in a cool dry dark place for at least 2 weeks before eating to allow the flavour to develop and mellow.

Top tip for making plum chutney

You can make this chutney with other fruit – try cooking apples, firm peaches or apricots.

