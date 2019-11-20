We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This easy tomato chutney is a tasty preserve that will go wonderfully with a variety of dishes such as cheese and biscuits, or delicious cold meats.

This easy tomato chutney takes only 15 minutes of prep time. All you have to do is add the ingredients into one pan and simmer slowly to produce a rich, tasty preserve. Infused with onion, garlic, red wine vinegar, and ginger, this preserve is oozing with flavour. This chutney recipe can make up to six jars of chutney and should be stored for at least one month before eating. However, once you’ve opened the jar, store it in the fridge, and use it within 3-4 months.

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) ripe tomatoes of any variety or size

3 red or white onions, peeled and chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

200ml (7fl oz) red wine vinegar

175g (6oz) soft light muscovado sugar

1 level teaspoon ground ginger

Sterilised jars and waxed discs

Method Put all the ingredients in a large, heavy-based pan. Bring to the boil slowly, stirring occasionally to help the sugar dissolve, then simmer for 1½ hours, or longer, stirring occasionally until it becomes thick and jam-like.

Spoon into sterilised jars, cover, and seal. Store for at least 1 month before eating. Eat within 3-4 months.

Top tips for making easy tomato chutney

Give this chutney a sweet twist by adding 2 red peppers, halved and deseeded. You could also add 1 red chilli or spice like smoked paprika, ground allspice, or black mustard seeds as well as the ginger for a real punch of flavour. If you want your chutney to have more of a bite add 100-125g (31/2-4oz) raisins or sultanas before cooking.

