Trending:

Pan fried salmon fillet recipe

Click to rate
(113 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow
serves: 2
Skill: easy
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Pan fried salmon fillet is a light and healthy option, that’s easily cooked in just five minutes. Watch our tips for making pan fried salmon in our step-by-step video. 

    Packed with omega-3 and high in protein, pan fried salmon is a wholesome weekday dinner that’s filling and delicious. Simply season and cook for a couple of minutes on each side in the pan. Then serve, with all the gorgeous buttery pan juices, alongside new potatoes, rice or a fresh summer salad.

    Watch how to make Pan fried salmon fillet

    Ingredients

    • 2 x 175g salmon fillets, skin on
    • salt and freshly ground pepper
    • 1 tsp oil

    Method

    • Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper.

    • Heat the oil in a pan until hot.

    • Place the salmon in the pan, skin side down, and fry for 3 minutes until crisp.

    • Turn the salmon over and cook for 2 minutes until almost cooked through.

    Tips for making pan fried salmon fillet:

    To check salmon is cooked perfectly, simply press down on the top of the fillet with your finger or a fork. The salmon’s flesh should flake and fall apart easily. Whilst the white lines (fish fat) is another indicator that it’s fully cooked.

    You might also like...

    Click to rate
    (113 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More