Pan fried salmon fillet is a light and healthy option, that’s easily cooked in just five minutes. Watch our tips for making pan fried salmon in our step-by-step video.
Packed with omega-3 and high in protein, pan fried salmon is a wholesome weekday dinner that’s filling and delicious. Simply season and cook for a couple of minutes on each side in the pan. Then serve, with all the gorgeous buttery pan juices, alongside new potatoes, rice or a fresh summer salad.
Watch how to make Pan fried salmon fillet
Ingredients
- 2 x 175g salmon fillets, skin on
- salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 tsp oil
Method
Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper.
Heat the oil in a pan until hot.
Place the salmon in the pan, skin side down, and fry for 3 minutes until crisp.
Turn the salmon over and cook for 2 minutes until almost cooked through.
Tips for making pan fried salmon fillet:
To check salmon is cooked perfectly, simply press down on the top of the fillet with your finger or a fork. The salmon’s flesh should flake and fall apart easily. Whilst the white lines (fish fat) is another indicator that it’s fully cooked.