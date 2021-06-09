We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pan fried salmon fillet is a light and healthy option, that’s easily cooked in just five minutes. Watch our tips for making pan fried salmon in our step-by-step video.

Packed with omega-3 and high in protein, pan fried salmon is a wholesome weekday dinner that’s filling and delicious. Simply season and cook for a couple of minutes on each side in the pan. Then serve, with all the gorgeous buttery pan juices, alongside new potatoes, rice or a fresh summer salad.

Watch how to make Pan fried salmon fillet

Ingredients 2 x 175g salmon fillets, skin on

salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tsp oil

Method Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper.

Heat the oil in a pan until hot.

Place the salmon in the pan, skin side down, and fry for 3 minutes until crisp.

Turn the salmon over and cook for 2 minutes until almost cooked through.

Tips for making pan fried salmon fillet:

To check salmon is cooked perfectly, simply press down on the top of the fillet with your finger or a fork. The salmon’s flesh should flake and fall apart easily. Whilst the white lines (fish fat) is another indicator that it’s fully cooked.

