We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get the family eating more healthy fish with this delicious creamy salmon tagliatelle recipe, packed with big chunks of tasty, flaked salmon.

Our creamy salmon tagliatelle takes just 20 minutes to make and will serve four people. The pasta dish works out at 558 calories per portion but you can cut down the calorie and fat count by swapping the crème fraiche for low-fat Greek yogurt instead. Salmon is rich in quality protein, minerals such potassium, selenium and B12, and omega-3s, giving it superfood status.

Ingredients 250g salmon fillet

1 concentrated vegetable stock pot (we used Knorr)

1 onion, chopped

200g tagliatelle

125g frozen peas

250ml crème fraiche

Method Heat the oven to 220°C/428°F/Gas Mark 7. Put the salmon on a lined baking tray and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.

Bring 1ltr of salted water to the boil. Add the vegetable stock pot and onion and then stir to combine and plunge in the tagliatelle. Return to the boil and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the peas to the pasta pan and cook for 3 minutes until the peas and pasta are tender. Drain the pasta, reserving just a little stock in the base of the pan.

Return the pasta to the pan with the crème fraiche. Remove the salmon from the skin and add in chunks to the pan. Gently stir to combine. Season with salt and ground black pepper.

Top tip for making Creamy salmon tagliatelle Try using different pasta shapes if you prefer.

Top tip for cooking salmon tagiatelle

Try using different pasta shapes if you prefer.