Make this pasta, potato and bacon salad as a packable picnic lunch, or a dish for an al fresco buffet.

This brilliant dish is a cross between a pasta salad and a potato salad. It’s so delicious and filling, plus it’s quick and easy to make. Perfect for serving up to lots of people, you can easily multiply the portions if you need to feed more people. Serve it warm, or allow it to cool first – it’s just as tasty either way. This means it’s really good if you’re hosting and looking for something you can cook in advance. Make it up a day or to ahead and keep it in the fridge until needed.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 300g fusilli pasta

300g new potatoes

2 spring onions

2 large handfuls of spinach

200g sour cream

200g lardons (small strips or cubes of pork fat)

Chopped flat leaf parsley to serve

Method Cook the pasta and drain. Cut the potatoes into quarters and boil or steam until cooked.

Fry the lardons in their own fat (you may need to add a splash of olive oil) when they start to brown. Add the spinach and cook for a further couple of minutes until limp.

Finely chop the parsley and add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Mix well and season to taste. Can be served hot or cold.

Add some chopped green pepper or avocado to the pasta and serve it on mini gem lettuce leaves to get some more greens into the meal.