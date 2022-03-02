We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Decadent smoked salmon with a hint of zesty lime in a simple cream sauce.

If you’re cooking for one, pasta with smoked salmon and cream recipe is a great standby. You only need half a small pack of salmon – save the rest for another day. If you’re cooking for two you can just double to recipe, though you probably won’t need the juice of the whole lime. Add half and see how it tastes before adding more. Swap the cream for sour cream or crème fraîche if that’s what you have. This dish is one of our favourite healthy pasta recipes for when you’re solo cooking, and it’s under 250 calories per portion.

Ingredients 75g (3oz) pasta shapes

1 tsp olive oil

1 spring onion, trimmed, washed and finely sliced

50g (2oz) smoked salmon or smoked trout, chopped

4-5 tbsp double cream

Juice of ½ lime

Freshly ground black pepper

Method Cook the pasta in a pan of salted boiling water according to the packet instructions and drain.

Meanwhile, heat the oil and fry the spring onion until softened.

Stir in the chopped salmon and double cream and heat until beginning to bubble. Add the lime juice, bring the mixture to the boil and simmer for 1 – 2 mins, stirring.

Stir in the cooked pasta, season with pepper and serve.

Top tip for making pasta with smoked salmon and cream

Add in a small handful of freshly chopped dill for extra flavour. If you don't have fresh, a good pinch of dried would work too.

