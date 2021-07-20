We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our peach jelly slice has a thick layer of vanilla creme patisserie and a crumbly mint shortbread.

This peach jelly slice is the ultimate prepare-ahead treat that is bursting with summer flavours. The recipe uses peach juice and tinned peach slices so it can be made at any time of year. For a boozy twist, swap half the peach juice for prosecco.

Ingredients For the mint shortbread

5g mint

75g caster sugar

150g butter

225g plain flour

For the creme patisserie

50g caster sugar

20g cornflour

250ml whole milk

1tsp vanilla extract

3 egg yolks

20g butter

For the peach jelly

½ pint Peach juice

2.5 sheets platinum gelatin

200g peach slices in juice, drained and thick wedges cut into thinner slices

Small mint leaves, to garnish, optional

You will need

20cm square tin, greased and lined with parchment paper

Method To make the shortbread, preheat the oven to 190C/Gas 5. Finely chop the mint leaves and mix with the sugar. Cream the sugar and butter together until pale. Mix in the flour until combined then press evenly into the lined tin. Bake for 20-25 mins until golden. Cool in the tin for 5mins before lifting onto a wire rack. Once the tin is cool, line with clingfilm.

To make the creme patisserie, mix the sugar and cornflour in a medium-sized bowl. In a large saucepan, bring the milk and vanilla to the boil then immediately remove from the heat.

Whisk a third of the warm milk mixture into the sugar and cornflour until combined. Add one egg yolk at a time to the mix, whisking fully before adding the next. Pour the egg mixture into the remaining warm milk and heat, whisking constantly until the mixture thickens.

Whisk in the butter until combined, then transfer the mixture to a clean bowl, cover with clingfilm pressed onto the surface and chill until needed.

When the shortbread is cool, place it back in the clingfilm-lined tin and spread the creme patisserie over evenly. Chill for 30mins.

To make the jelly, place the gelatin in cold water for 5 mins to bloom. Warm the peach juice in a pan but do not allow it to boil. Squeeze the gelatin and whisk into the peach juice until dissolved. Cool for 20 mins then pour a thin layer over the custard and chill for 30mins. Arrange the peach slices on top, carefully pour the rest of the jelly on top and scatter the small mint leaves, if using. Chill for another 3hrs or ideally overnight.

Top tips for making peach jelly slice

Cut your parchment paper so that it hangs over the side of your tin, this will help you lift the shortbread out.

The mint shortbread is delicious as a recipe in its own right. Try it drizzled with dark chocolate.

