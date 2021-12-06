We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Turkey and stilton is a match made in Christmas heaven.

These turkey and stilton pies, from This Morning chef Phil Vickery, are a delightful upgrade to humble chicken pot pies. The dusky, blue taste of the cheese, melted into the creamy sauce, contrasts beautifully with the mild turkey meat. Of course you can make one four-person pie if you prefer, but there is something so pleasing about a whole pie to each person around the table. And cracking through your own golden puff pastry lid is one of the best bits. With sweet potato in the pie, there’s no need to serve any extra carbs with these pies. (That said, we think mash is never a bad thing alongside a pie). However, a bright green vegetable, like peas, broccoli or kale, is ideal on the side.

Ingredients 50g butter or 1 tbsp olive oil

450g British turkey breast fillets, cut into chunks (or use leftover turkey)

3 sweet potatoes, cut into chunks

225g chestnut mushrooms

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only

1 tbsp brandy

100ml chicken stock

150ml double cream

75g Stilton, crumbled

375g pack ready rolled puff pastry

1 small egg, beaten / rock salt

Method Heat the butter or oil in a large frying pan and fry the turkey for 2-3 minutes until lightly browned. Stir in the sweet potatoes and cook over a low heat for 8-10 minutes until just beginning to soften. Stir in the mushrooms, garlic and half the thyme and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Pour the brandy over the turkey mixture and allow to bubble for 1 minute, then add the stock and cream and warm through gently. Remove from the heat and stir in the Stilton.

Unroll the pastry. Cut 4 pastry lids slightly larger than the 400ml dishes you are using. Divide the filling between the 4 dishes. Wet the rim of the dishes with water. Lay the pastry circles over the top and press to the rim firmly. Brush with beaten egg and scatter with rock salt and remaining thyme. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.

Top tip for these turkey and stilton pies:

Using leftover Christmas turkey? If your meat is already cooked, start with the sweet potatoes, and add the turkey at the same time as the mushrooms.

If you have lots of leftovers you can make double quantities of the filling and freeze some. Defrost in the fridge for 24 hours and then proceed with step 3.

