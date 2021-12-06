We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A flakey puff pastry pie with a delicious meat and vegetable filling.

This turkey and mushroom pie is a great way to use up your leftover turkey after Christmas day – or roast chicken after a weekend roast dinner. But it’s so easy to put together, and so delicious, it’s actually worth cooking some fresh turkey breast for it – then you can have it at any time of year. If you are using leftovers, don’t worry if they don’t amount to a full 500g that the recipe states. You can up the mushroom quantity to make the difference and it will still taste meaty.

Ingredients 2tbsp vegetable oil

500g (18oz) diced British turkey breast

2 leeks, washed and thickly sliced

150g (5oz) button mushrooms, wiped and quartered

Sprig of thyme, leaves picked

15g (½ oz) butter

1tbsp plain flour

300ml (½ pt) milk

Chicken stock cube

Black pepper

Pack ready-made puff pastry

Little milk and beaten egg for glazing

Method Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7. Heat oil in a frying pan and brown the turkey. Add the leeks, mushrooms and thyme leaves and fry for about 10 mins until softened and slightly caramelised.

Meanwhile. make a white sauce: melt the butter in a small saucepan and add the flour, stirring well with a wooden spoon to make a paste. Cook for 1 min. Pour over the milk a little at a time, whisking continually until you have a thick sauce. Crumble in the stock cube and season with pepper to taste.

Mix the turkey mixture with the sauce and pour filling into a deep pie dish.

Grease the edges of the pie dish with a little butter. Roll out the pastry and transfer to the pie dish to make a lid. Trim the pastry from around the edges and press down to seal.

Brush milk or egg over the pastry to glaze it. Prick it with a fork and place in the oven at 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7) for 15-20 mins. The pastry should be risen and golden brown when you take it out.

Allow the pie to stand for 5-10 mins, then serve with a simple boiled vegetable accompaniment.

Top tip for this turkey and mushroom pie:

It’s worth using chestnut mushrooms if possible, as they have a better texture for pies.

