A flakey puff pastry pie with a delicious meat and vegetable filling.
This turkey and mushroom pie is a great way to use up your leftover turkey after Christmas day – or roast chicken after a weekend roast dinner. But it’s so easy to put together, and so delicious, it’s actually worth cooking some fresh turkey breast for it – then you can have it at any time of year. If you are using leftovers, don’t worry if they don’t amount to a full 500g that the recipe states. You can up the mushroom quantity to make the difference and it will still taste meaty.
Ingredients
- 2tbsp vegetable oil
- 500g (18oz) diced British turkey breast
- 2 leeks, washed and thickly sliced
- 150g (5oz) button mushrooms, wiped and quartered
- Sprig of thyme, leaves picked
- 15g (½ oz) butter
- 1tbsp plain flour
- 300ml (½ pt) milk
- Chicken stock cube
- Black pepper
- Pack ready-made puff pastry
- Little milk and beaten egg for glazing
Method
Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7. Heat oil in a frying pan and brown the turkey. Add the leeks, mushrooms and thyme leaves and fry for about 10 mins until softened and slightly caramelised.
Meanwhile. make a white sauce: melt the butter in a small saucepan and add the flour, stirring well with a wooden spoon to make a paste. Cook for 1 min. Pour over the milk a little at a time, whisking continually until you have a thick sauce. Crumble in the stock cube and season with pepper to taste.
Mix the turkey mixture with the sauce and pour filling into a deep pie dish.
Grease the edges of the pie dish with a little butter. Roll out the pastry and transfer to the pie dish to make a lid. Trim the pastry from around the edges and press down to seal.
Brush milk or egg over the pastry to glaze it. Prick it with a fork and place in the oven at 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7) for 15-20 mins. The pastry should be risen and golden brown when you take it out.
Allow the pie to stand for 5-10 mins, then serve with a simple boiled vegetable accompaniment.
Top tip for this turkey and mushroom pie:
- It’s worth using chestnut mushrooms if possible, as they have a better texture for pies.
