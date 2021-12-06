Trending:

Turkey and mushroom pie recipe

Click to rate
(949 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 605 kCal 30%
Fat 32g 46%
  -  Saturates 14g 70%
Carbohydrates 36.5g 30%
  -  of which Sugars 6.3g 7%
Protein 39.8g 80%
Salt 1.26g 21%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • A flakey puff pastry pie with a delicious meat and vegetable filling.

    This turkey and mushroom pie is a great way to use up your leftover turkey after Christmas day – or roast chicken after a weekend roast dinner. But it’s so easy to put together, and so delicious, it’s actually worth cooking some fresh turkey breast for it – then you can have it at any time of year. If you are using leftovers, don’t worry if they don’t amount to a full 500g that the recipe states. You can up the mushroom quantity to make the difference and it will still taste meaty. 

    Ingredients

    • 2tbsp vegetable oil
    • 500g (18oz) diced British turkey breast
    • 2 leeks, washed and thickly sliced
    • 150g (5oz) button mushrooms, wiped and quartered
    • Sprig of thyme, leaves picked
    • 15g (½ oz) butter
    • 1tbsp plain flour
    • 300ml (½ pt) milk
    • Chicken stock cube
    • Black pepper
    • Pack ready-made puff pastry
    • Little milk and beaten egg for glazing

    Method

    • Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7. Heat oil in a frying pan and brown the turkey. Add the leeks, mushrooms and thyme leaves and fry for about 10 mins until softened and slightly caramelised.

    • Meanwhile. make a white sauce: melt the butter in a small saucepan and add the flour, stirring well with a wooden spoon to make a paste. Cook for 1 min. Pour over the milk a little at a time, whisking continually until you have a thick sauce. Crumble in the stock cube and season with pepper to taste.

    • Mix the turkey mixture with the sauce and pour filling into a deep pie dish.

    • Grease the edges of the pie dish with a little butter. Roll out the pastry and transfer to the pie dish to make a lid. Trim the pastry from around the edges and press down to seal.

    • Brush milk or egg over the pastry to glaze it. Prick it with a fork and place in the oven at 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7) for 15-20 mins. The pastry should be risen and golden brown when you take it out.

    • Allow the pie to stand for 5-10 mins, then serve with a simple boiled vegetable accompaniment.

    Top tip for this turkey and mushroom pie:

    • It’s worth using chestnut mushrooms if possible, as they have a better texture for pies. 

    You might also like...

    Gordon Ramsay turkey

    Turkey and cranberry pie

    Turkey and ham pie

    Click to rate
    (949 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes