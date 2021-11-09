We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our pistachio and lemon Amaretti have a crisp exterior, with a soft and chewy texture inside. They have only 0.5g saturated fat per biscuit.

The perfect accompaniment to coffee or a lovely after-dinner treat. These easy pistachio and lemon Amaretti look impressive but are simple to make in three steps. We’ve adapted the Italian classic to use pistachios alongside ground almonds which gives a lovely subtle green hue. We recommend making a double batch as they are sure to go quickly.

Ingredients 2 large egg whites

120g sugar

100g pistachios, finely blitzed

100g ground almonds

1 lemon, zest only

Icing sugar, to coat

Method Whisk the egg whites, adding 4 tablespoons of sugar – one at a time – until stiff.

Mix together the nuts, the rest of the sugar and the zest. Fold in the meringue in 3 stages, being cautious to keep it light and airy. Chill for 30 mins

Preheat the oven to 170/Gas 3. Place spoonfuls of the mix into a bowl of icing sugar, toss to coat and then roll into balls. Dust off any excess icing sugar and place on a baking tray. Place in the oven and bake for 30-35 min until the amaretti have swollen and cracked and are lightly golden.

Top tip for making pistachio and lemon Amaretti

You can make the dough for these in advance and chill overnight. Package as an edible gift for birthdays or other special occasions. Dip in chocolate once baked and cooled for an extra touch of indulgence. Read our guide on how to temper chocolate for the best results. If you have leftovers and want to use them up, Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom recommends crumbly the biscuits and serving with lightly whipped cream and fresh berries for a quick and easy dessert.

