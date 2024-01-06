These pistachio and lemon bars are easy to bake and have a delicious zesty flavour.

Serve these bars with your afternoon tea for a little treat or package them up for lunchboxes and picnics. They only take 30 minutes to prepare and 40 minutes to bake. Little ones can help with the preparation by measuring the ingredients with you and turning the food processor on to blitz the base together.

Ingredients

50g pistachios

100g caster sugar

75g plain flour

50g desiccated coconut, plus 1tbsp, to scatter over the top

100g unsalted butter, melted

1tbsp pistachios, finely chopped

For the filling:

Finely grated zest of 4 lemons and 230ml juice (about 5 lemons)

4 medium eggs, beaten

230g caster sugar

35g plain flour

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4. Whizz the pistachios in a food processor until finely ground, then add the sugar, flour, coconut and butter, then pulse to bring together. Stir in the chopped pistachios until evenly distributed. Press into the base of a 20cm square tin that has the base and sides lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes until lightly golden. Reduce oven to 140C Fan/Gas 3. Meanwhile, whisk all the filling ingredients together in a bowl. Strain through a sieve, then carefully pour over the warm base and return to the oven for 25 minutes, just until set. Cool in the tin then scatter over the 1tbsp desiccated coconut before cutting into 16 equal portions/bars.

Top tips for making pistachio and lemon bars

For clean, neat portions warm a sharp knife under some hot water. Dry it with a clean cloth then slice it into squares. Clean the knife between each cut.

Do lemon bars need to be refrigerated after baking? Once the lemon bars are completely cooled, it’s best to store them in an airtight container in the fridge if you are not eating them straight away. They will keep in the fridge for around 2-3 days.

Why did my lemon bars fall apart? It’s very important to give the base of your lemon bars a good solid structure. Make sure you press it firmly into an even layer in the tin. You want to make sure there are no gaps otherwise the curd layer will seep through and give a soggy base that falls apart once cut.