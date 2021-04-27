We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our plum and Amaretti tarts take 15 minutes to prepare and use just six ingredients including plums, puff pastry, and honey.



This plum and Amaretti tarts recipe proves that you only need a few ingredients to make a delicious, easy dessert. We’ve served the tarts with creme fraiche but ice cream or custard are just as good. These tarts are best served fresh and eaten on the same day.

Ingredients 320g sheet puff pastry sheet

50g tahini

50g half fat creme fraiche, plus extra to serve

6 plums, halved and each half cut into 4

4tbsp Amaretti

4tsp honey

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Cut the sheet of pastry into 8 rectangles (4×2) and arrange on a lined baking tray. Use the point of a knife to etch a 1cm border around the edge of each pastry rectangle and score the border.

Mix the tahini and creme fraiche with 2tbsp amaretti. Spread over the centre of each rectangle inside the scored line. Arrange 6 plum slices on top of each. Bake for 25 mins.

Just before removing the tarts out of the oven briefly warm the honey and remaining Amaretti just until the honey melts. Brush or drizzle the sauce over the warm tarts. Serve warm with extra creme fraiche if you fancy.

Top tips for making plum and Amaretti tarts:

To make the recipe gluten-free, just make sure you buy a suitable pastry. We often use Jus-Rol.

