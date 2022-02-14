We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Egg-soaked toast served up with a delicious plum topping for a real breakfast time treat.

French toast with plum compote is a sweet and special way to serve up eggs for breakfast. When we were younger we used to call this ‘eggy bread’, but how sophisticated ‘French toast’ makes it sound. It makes a great breakfast in bed option if you want to treat someone on Mother’s Day or for a birthday. We’ve kept this recipe a little healthier by using semi-skimmed milk, and wholemeal bread. Wholemeal has a higher fibre content so it will keep you feeling nicely filled up right to lunch time.

Ingredients 350g (12oz) ripe plums

3 tbsp clear honey

1 cinnamon stick

2 medium eggs

3 tbsp semi-skimmed milk

2 thick slices wholegrain bread (about 125g)

1 tbsp mild olive oil

2 tsp caster sugar

Method Beat the eggs together with the milk and 2 tbsp of honey. Put the bread slices in a single layer on a dinner plate. Pour the egg mixture over the bread and leave to stand for 10 mins until absorbed.

Meanwhile, make the compote. Halve and stone the plums and put in a small saucepan with the remaining 1 tbsp of the honey, plus the cinnamon stick and 3 tbsp water. Cover and heat very gently for about 5 mins until the plums are soft but not falling apart. Set aside to cool slightly.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan, preferably non-stick. Halve or quarter the bread slices diagonally and add to the pan. Fry gently for 1-2 mins on each side until golden.

Drain onto serving plates and sprinkle with the sugar. Serve with the plum compote.

Top tip for French toast with plum compote

Make sure your bread slices are super-chunky - this isn't the moment for pre-sliced bread. You want it to be able to soak up plenty of the egg and then turn crisp with a lovely softness still in the centre.

