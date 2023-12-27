This potato, pea, and pesto frittata is the perfect speedy lunch or dinner and it’s delicious warm or cold.

If you need some delicious but reliable 15 minute meals, this frittata is one to add to the top of your list. This meat-free recipe uses seven ingredients but it’s easy to make swaps if you’ve got other cheese or veggies that need using up.

Ingredients

1 onion, thinly sliced

1tbsp olive oil

8 medium free-range eggs, beaten

100g Parmesan cheese, grated

3tbsp basil pesto

1 can potatoes (265g drained weight), drained and quartered

100g frozen peas, defrosted

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the grill to high. Put an ovenproof frying pan over medium heat, and cook the onion in the oil for 7 minutes until soft. Mix the eggs with half the Parmesan and all the pesto, then season. Put the potatoes and peas in the frying pan, spreading them out evenly, then pour over the egg mixture and sprinkle over the remaining Parmesan. Grill for 8 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Cut into wedges and serve.

Top tips for making our potato, pea and pesto frittata

If you have any vegetables lingering in the fridge, chop them and add them in place of the peas.

Can you put potato in a frittata? Yes! Adding potato to your frittata is a great way to transform it into a substantial but cost-effective meal. We’ve used tinned potatoes to save time and they are a great budget store cupboard ingredient. You can use leftover steamed, boiled, or roasted potatoes if you prefer.

What do you serve with potato frittata? We like to serve the frittata with a green leafy salad but some steamed broccoli would also be tasty and an extra veg hit can only be a good thing.

What is a good side dish for a frittata? If you fancy a treat and want to double up on the carbs, this frittata is delicious with a side of salty fries. You could also enjoy it with some crusty bread.