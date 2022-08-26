GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Quick apple croissants have all the flavour and satisfaction rating of a homemade bake, but they're simple and speedy to make.

Good croissant dough is one of the most technically difficult baking techniques for novice cooks. But if you want to have the joy of baking them at home without having to do an advanced patisserie course, just cheat a bit. This recipe uses pre-packaged, uncooked croissant pastry, which you can find in the chiller cabinets in supermarkets, next to the butter and other pastries. We added sultanas to the lightly stewed apples, for a bit of extra juiciness, and topped them with a simple icing to make them extra special.

Ingredients

2 cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

2 tbsp runny honey

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp ground mixed spice

2 tbsp sultanas

1 can croissant dough

For the icing:

60g (2oz) golden icing sugar

1 tsp runny honey

Baking sheet, lined with baking parchment

Method

Put the apple, honey, lemon juice, spice and sultanas into a bowl. Microwave on High for 4-5 mins, until the fruit is tender. Alternatively heat them gently in a pan, to soften. Cool. Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Open the can and unroll the croissant dough. Cut through the perforations to separate it into triangles. Spoon a tsp of apple mixture on to each triangle and spread it over. Roll up to create a crescent shape and put on the baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 mins until golden brown. To make the icing: Sieve the icing sugar into a bowl and mix in the honey and 2 tsp hot water. Drizzle the icing over the cooling croissants.

Top Tip for making quick apple croissants

If you don't like sultanas, swap them for some chopped dried apricots or dried cherries instead.

