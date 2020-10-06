We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make a big bowl of stewed apples and create lots of tasty desserts with it.

Stewed apples are simply apples that have been softened in boiling water with sugar. Some of our favourite cooking apple recipes like apple pie or apple crumble are made using stewed apples as a base. But they don’t just have to be used in desserts!

Babies love to enjoy a spoonful or two of stewed apple. You could also try spooning them over your porridge for an extra portion of fruit to start your day. Or, why not try serving this recipe with roast pork as a posh apple sauce. Reduce the amount of sugar you add to the mixture if you want to make the recipe healthier.

Apples that have been stewed can be kept for a week in the fridge. You can eat them cold or warm – whatever you prefer.

This recipe is simply made using apples, caster sugar and water, can be made in 30 minutes and serves four people.

Ingredients 500g apples, quartered, cored and peeled

50g caster sugar

1tbsp water

Method Slice the apples and place in a medium pan with the sugar and water. Cover the pan and put it on the hob over a medium heat. When it comes to the boil, put the timer on for 5 mins and leave to cook.

Give it a stir after about 4 mins, the apple slices will start to dissolve and become fluffy. Cook for a further 1-2 mins or until the apple is fluffy but a few chunks are still visible. Taste the mixture, adding more sugar if required.

Leave to cool then spoon into a bowl and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Top tip for making Stewed apples Add a couple of whole cloves in step one, but remember to remove them before serving!

