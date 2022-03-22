We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This quick and easy croissant cake is perfect for Easter teatime or breakfast – it’s a treat at any time of day.

This is such a brilliant cake for people who don’t really like baking. You don’t have to mix any batter or weigh out ingredients. It uses shop-bought croissant dough which you press into a bundt ring and it rises into a cake. Served warm in slices (or even toasted), it’s lovely at breakfast time over the Easter bank holiday. You don’t need to add anything to it because it already has jam, spices and juicy raisins on the inside. Just serve it up with a big frothy coffee or cup of tea. For an Easter Sunday tea version, decorate it with some mini chocolate eggs as well and add a couple of fluffy chicks on top.

Ingredients For this Easter recipeyou will need:

10g softened butter

3 x (6x42g) Jus-Roll ready-made croissant dough

3 tbsp apricot jam

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground mixed spice

175g mixed dried fruit

To decorate (optional)

125g icing sugar

Handful of Mini Eggs

Method Heat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7. Grease a ring or Bundt tin with butter.

Unroll each pack of croissant dough and lay together on your work surface. Pinch together the dough into one long strip.

In a small pan, melt the apricot jam with the spices and 1tbsp water. Brush the mix over the pastry and scatter over the dried fruits. Roll up the dough to create a long roll and cut into 4cm pieces. Place each roll into the greased tin and pack in tightly to create a ring.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 mins until puffed up and golden. Allow to cool for 5 mins in the tin and turn out onto a lipped plate to catch any sauce.

In a small bowl, whisk the icing sugar and 1tbsp water to create a thick glaze. Roughly chop the Mini Eggs and set aside.

To decorate, drizzle over the icing and scatter with the chopped Mini Eggs.

Top tip for making this croissant cake

This cake is best on the day it's baked or the day after, but you can keep it for longer by wrapping it in tinfoil and keeping it in the bread bin.

