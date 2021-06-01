We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This radicchio salad takes 35 minutes to make and is just 165 calories per portion.

Our jam-packed radicchio salad makes a delicious side dish for four and pairs perfectly with grilled chicken, fish, or beef. This dish brings together baby new potatoes, pumpkin seeds, radishes and pear to make one vibrant, flavour-packed salad.



Ingredients 250g baby new potatoes

20g pumpkin seeds

1 large Radicchio

1 pear, core removed and cut into chunks

Juice of half a lemon

100g radishes, finely sliced

For the dressing:

Small bunch Chives

2tbsp walnut oil

1/2tbps Wholegrain mustard

1tsp white wine vinegar

2tsp honey

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Put the pumpkin seeds onto a small tray and toast for 5 mins, until they begin to pop and crack. Set aside to cool.

Put the potatoes into a pan with cold water, bring to the boil and cook for 15 mins. Rinse under cold water before cutting in half.

While the potatoes are cooking prepare the dressing. Use scissors to snip the chives into a jar or container with a tightly fitting lid. Add the other ingredients, screw in the lid, and give the jar a shake.

Wash the radicchio and use a paring knife to cut out the hard core from the base. You can now place the whole head into a bowl and prise the leaves apart creating an impressive floral effect. Toss the pieces of pear in the lemon juice. Nestle the pear, potatoes and radishes between the leaves. Scatter the seeds on top. Drizzle over the dressing just before serving.

Top tips for making radicchio salad:

The lemon juice will hinder the pear from turning brown, but is not necessary if you plan on eating it immediately

If you can’t find radicchio then chopped endives would be the closest in flavour. Alternatively, a lettuce heart is a fantastic crunchy alternative

If you like blue cheese, crumble some over this salad and you won't be disappointed

We like to toast a big batch of pumpkin seeds so they are always on hand to sprinkle over porridge, yoghurt and salads or even just to snack on. You should toast them until they start to pop and crack for an intense nutty flavour

Can you eat radicchio raw?

Yes. Radicchio is the Italian variety of chicory and it's delicious as a raw salad leaf. You can also slice it in half, brush with a little olive oil and cook on a griddle pan for a couple of minutes to soften.

