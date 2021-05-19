We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These soft buttery raspberry cupcakes are topped with sweet raspberry buttercream and packed with fresh raspberries.

It takes just 15 minutes to bake these spongy raspberry cupcakes. These cupcakes are made using fresh raspberries, which are added to the cupcake mixture before baking. The simple buttercream is made using raspberry coulis or jam, icing sugar, and butter.

Ingredients 170g soft butter

3 med eggs

170g caster sugar

170g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

Few drops of vanilla extract

150g raspberries

For the buttercream:

384g icing sugar

128g soft butter

1tbsp raspberry coulis or raspberry jam

For decorating

12 raspberries

Freeze-dried raspberry pieces

Method Preheat the oven 180C/350F/Gas mark 4. Place 12 cupcake cases into a cupcake or muffin tray.

Pop all the ingredients for the sponge in a bowl (except the raspberries), and using an electric mixer, beat until thick and creamy.

Half fill the cases and pop 2-3 raspberries on top of the mix, slightly pushing them in.

Cover each raspberry with some more mix then pop into the oven for about 15-20 mins until golden and risen. Leave them to cool on a wire rack.

Meanwhile make the buttercream by mixing the icing sugar, butter and raspberry coulis together with an electric hand whisk. Spoon into a piping bag and pipe on top of the cupcakes.

Decorate with fresh raspberries and freeze-dried raspberries pieces too.

Top tips for making raspberry cupcakes

These raspberry cupcakes are so flavoursome they don’t need to be topped with buttercream or decorations. Just serve simply as they are. You could dust with icing sugar for a sweet finish. You could try this recipe with other berries too like blackberries or blueberries.

