These soft buttery raspberry cupcakes are topped with sweet raspberry buttercream and packed with fresh raspberries.
It takes just 15 minutes to bake these spongy raspberry cupcakes. These cupcakes are made using fresh raspberries, which are added to the cupcake mixture before baking. The simple buttercream is made using raspberry coulis or jam, icing sugar, and butter.
Ingredients
- 170g soft butter
- 3 med eggs
- 170g caster sugar
- 170g self-raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- Few drops of vanilla extract
- 150g raspberries
- For the buttercream:
- 384g icing sugar
- 128g soft butter
- 1tbsp raspberry coulis or raspberry jam
- For decorating
- 12 raspberries
- Freeze-dried raspberry pieces
Method
Preheat the oven 180C/350F/Gas mark 4. Place 12 cupcake cases into a cupcake or muffin tray.
Pop all the ingredients for the sponge in a bowl (except the raspberries), and using an electric mixer, beat until thick and creamy.
Half fill the cases and pop 2-3 raspberries on top of the mix, slightly pushing them in.
Cover each raspberry with some more mix then pop into the oven for about 15-20 mins until golden and risen. Leave them to cool on a wire rack.
Meanwhile make the buttercream by mixing the icing sugar, butter and raspberry coulis together with an electric hand whisk. Spoon into a piping bag and pipe on top of the cupcakes.
Decorate with fresh raspberries and freeze-dried raspberries pieces too.
Top tips for making raspberry cupcakes
These raspberry cupcakes are so flavoursome they don’t need to be topped with buttercream or decorations. Just serve simply as they are. You could dust with icing sugar for a sweet finish. You could try this recipe with other berries too like blackberries or blueberries.
You might also like…
Easy cupcake recipe
Classic chocolate cupcake recipe
The Hummingbird’s Bakery vanilla cupcakes recipe