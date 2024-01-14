Our rhubarb and custard creams take 22 minutes to bake and only require five ingredients.

Custard powder gives these biscuits the perfect crumbly texture and bags of flavour. We love the pairing of rhubarb jam but you can swap for whatever you have at home. The dough is very soft and requires piping but the finish is very professional and easier to achieve then you might think.

Ingredients

275g butter, softened

200g plain flour

200g icing sugar

30g custard powder

50g rhubarb jam

You will need:

2 piping bags

Large star nozzle

Method

Line two baking trays that fit in your fridge, with non-stick baking paper. For the biscuits, beat 200g of the butter in a stand mixer until soft and silky. Sift over the flour, 50g of the icing sugar and the custard powder, then mix to combine. Add 1tbsp water to bring the mixture together, to make a soft dough. Put the nozzle into a piping bag and spoon in the dough. Pipe 4cm rosettes, evenly spaced, onto the lined baking trays. To begin with, the dough will be quite stiff, but will get easier as it warms up. Chill the biscuits for at least 30 mins. Heat the oven to 160C Fan/Gas 4, then bake the biscuits for 20-22 mins until golden. Leave them to cool on the trays. For the icing, beat the remaining butter, using an electric whisk attachment. Sift over the remaining icing sugar, whisking until smooth, then add 1tbsp water and whisk until light and aerated. Wash the star nozzle, then fit it in the other piping bag and spoon the buttercream into it. Match 2 similar-sized biscuits, then pipe the icing onto the flat side of one of the biscuits and spoon 1tsp jam on the other biscuit. Sandwich them together. Repeat using all the biscuits, then chill until set.

Top tips for making these rhubarb and custard creams

