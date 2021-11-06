We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our rice noodle stir fry takes 15 minutes to prepare and cook and is only 350 calories per serving.

The ultimate alternative to a takeaway, our rice noodle stir fry boasts lots of flavour and only has three steps in the method. It will be tastier and quicker than anything you can order. It’s a great way to use up any vegetables that need use imminently. Plus, there’s only 1g saturated fat per portion and 350 calories.

Ingredients For the dressing

30ml (1fl oz) lime juice

30ml fish sauce

2tsp rice vinegar

1tbsp honey

1 large garlic clove , very finely chopped

1 red chilli, sliced

For the stir fry

1tbsp olive oil

200g (7oz) king prawns

2 red peppers

4 baby pak choi

2 carrots , cut into ribbons

4 spring onions

200g rice noodles, cooked

1tsp sesame seeds, to garnish

Method Add all of the dressing ingredients into a jug and mix to combine. Set aside.

Add the oil to a wok or frying pan and heat on medium. Add the prawns and cook for 2-3 mins until lovely and coral pink.

Add in the veggies and cook for a further min. Add in the cooked noodles, followed by the dressing and toss everything together. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve immediately.

Top tips for making rice noodle stir fry with prawns

Save time and use cooked prawns, just add at the very end and ensure they are piping hot. A cost-effective way to buy prawns is to buy them frozen. Then you can cook the amount you need which is ideal if you're cooking for one.

Swap prawns altogether for more vegetables or chicken, beef and tofu make delicious alternatives.

