We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious lemon chicken stir-fry swaps noodles for rice and opts for a homemade marinade too.

Coat each piece of chicken in a homemade marinade. Passata, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and lemon make the base of the sauce. Marinating the chicken makes it extra tender and flavoursome. Stir-fry with sugar snaps, frozen peas, sweetcorn, spring onions, and rice. This is a filling dinner at just 204 calories per serving.

Ingredients 200g chicken, cut into small strips

1tbsp sunflower oil

200g cooked rice pouch

100g frozen peas

100g sugar snaps

100g sweetcorn or baby corn chopped

1-2 spring onions, chopped

1tbsp sesame seeds

For the marinade:

2tbsp tomato pasta sauce, passata or tomato puree

2tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

1tsp ginger paste

1tsp garlic paste

½ lemon juice (add the zest if you like)

Method Put all the marinade ingredients into a non-metallic bowl and add the chicken. Leave to marinate, until ready to cook.

Add the oil to a wok or deep frying pan and fry the chicken. Reserve the marinade. Stir-fry for 3-4 mins, then add the veg and stir-fry for a further 2-3 mins.

Add the rice and the reserved marinade, along with 2-3tbsp water and stir-fry until piping hot. Toss the spring onion through the rice and serve sprinkled with the sesame seeds.

Top tips for making lemon chicken and rice stir-fry

This recipe would work just as well with strips of beef or pork. You could even opt for chicken-style Quorn for a vegetarian option.

Our lemon chicken and rice stir-fry recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour. The marinade can be prepared the day before. Keep the fridge until you need to use it. You could also marinate the chicken in it overnight for added flavour.

Add some red chillies chopped to give the marinade a fiery kick of spice.

You might also like...

Our best chicken stir-fry recipes

Get the recipe: Classic chicken stir-fry

Our guide on how to cook rice

Click to rate ( 551 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week